Cory Wharton Gets Emotional Seeing His Daughter Hospitalized

“Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton got vulnerable during the October 4 episode of “The Next Chapter” when he revealed that his newborn daughter, Maya, was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect.

It requires Maya to undergo three open heart surgeries before she’s five years old so her body can get the proper oxygen she needs. The infant needed her first surgery when she was 7 days old.

Wharton revealed that his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, was devastated over Maya’s diagnosis.

“When it rains, it pours,” Wharton said while at a family party for his eldest daughter, 5-year-old Ryder. “I told her, no matter what, we’re a strong family and we can handle this. each day’s a battle but we’re ready to fight.”

Wharton had a sitdown with Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance, Zach Davis, telling them about Maya’s condition.

Wharton explained that Maya’s right ventricle “didn’t grow to the proper size and it’s not large enough to really even use.”

After her first surgery at one week, Maya has to be scheduled for her second surgery at 4 to 6 months old and the final surgery when she’s 4 years old.

“It’s scary,” Wharton admitted.

Floyd Suported Her Ex

Floyd, who shares Ryder with Wharton, wanted her ex to know that she was there to support Wharton and his family.

“You’re world literally feels like it’s over,” she said, remembering what it was like when Ryder was diagnosed with VLCAD, is disorder where the body struggles to break down fat so the body can use it for energy. Ryder has been hospitalized several times because of the disorder.

“What you guys are going through I feel like it’s so dumb to ask how’s Taylor because I know that she’s probably devastated,” Floyd said.

Wharton didn’t want to be the bearer of bad news. “I’m sorry to hit y’all with that,” he said.d

Floyd vowed to help Wharton and Selfridge in any way she could.

Wharton Was Struggling After Maya’s Surgery

Wharton was happy that Maya’s first surgery went well, but he found it hard to see his daughter sluggish after the operation.

“My daughter’s still in the hospital,” Wharton said in a confessional. “Now the first surgery did go well, which I’m so thankful for but it’s so hard because she just had that surgery yesterday.”

“And so to walk in and see her still lethargic from the anesthesia, you know, my daughter has a ventilator down her throat, oxygen tubes in her nose,” he continued. “It’s a lot, man, and I don’t really know how to deal with this.”

Currently, Maya is 4 months old and the MTV star is so proud of his daughter.

“Maya is so strong every day she amazes me,” he wrote in a September 1 Instagram post. “This girl‘s already gonna have two heart surgeries completed and beat Covid she’s a warrior. Love you Maya.”

Aside from filming “Teen Mom,” Wharton is also working on a new project — he’s a producer for the film, “Black Spartans.” Wharton had to get rid of the facial hair for the film, where he’s playing one of the football players.