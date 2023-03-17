Cory Wharton Posts Update on His Co-Star After Brutal Car Accident

Cory Wharton is asking his Instagram followers for help after his friend and “The Challenge” co-star Nelson Thomas was involved in a brutal car accident.

Cory Reaches Out to Fans

Cory took to his Instagram story on Thursday, March 16 to ask his fans to donate to Nelson’s GoFundMe page.

“My brother @nelsonthomas got in a really bad car accident,” he wrote alongside a photo of Nelson lying in a hospital bed. “If you’re a fan or someone that cares about him make sure that you guys go and donate, every little bit helps.”

He included a link to Nelson’s GoFundMe page.

Nelson’s GoFundMe page currently has over 500 donations, amounting to over $34,000 as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 27. The page’s goal is to raise $200,000.

The page was created by Nelson’s friend Joel Bell.

“Just over a week ago, our dear friend, Nelson Thomas saw his life flash before his eyes in a terrible car accident,” Joel wrote in the page’s description. “He is so grateful for the amount of love he’s already received in such a short time. From his Challenge buddies, to family, to wonderful friends – he is feeling so much love.”

“If you would like to help in supporting financially, this will go toward medical bills and any other necessities to aid in his recovery,” he added. “This is going to be a long road to recovery, but his spirits are high. Thank you all for your love and kindness.”

Wha Happened to Nelson?

According to People, Nelson was involved in a brutal car crash in Austin, Texas on March 5.

The reality star shared photos of himself in a hospital bed after the accident on Instagram on Tuesday, March 14.

In one photo, Nelson is lying in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm and an oxygen tube in his nose. Another photo showed a close-up of Nelson’s swollen foot, which appeared to be badly burned. He also included a video of his rescue. The footage shows Nelson being pulled out of a burning car.

The MTV star wrote that he is “forever” grateful to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J Osborn for “being on the scene and filming his rescue” in the post’s caption.

He ended the caption by telling friends he is in “high spirits” after the accident.

“I’m in high spirits and getting stronger,” he wrote. “This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends and family please keep me in your prayers. 3/5/2023.”

Cory Wants to Return to ‘The Challenge’

Cory has the MTV show “The Challenge” to thank for his friendship with Nelson. The two met on the reality show in 2016 and have since been joined at the hip.

But the dynamic duo’s reign came to a close when Cory announced he was stepping away from “The Challenge” in a November 2021 Instagram post. The MTV star said he wanted to spend more time with his friends but teased that he will return to the show in the future.

In a May 2022 interview with E! News, Cory said that he will “definitely” be on a future season of “The Challenge.”

“I love doing the show. It gets me going and I want to come back,” he told the outlet. “I think my big return—MTV you hear this?—season 40 for $2 million cash prize. I’m winning. What a better story? Cory with three kids comes back. He’s always getting second place. Now he wins a million. I will definitely be back.”

