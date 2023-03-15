Cory Wharton Comments on Co-Star’s Brutal Car Crash

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Cory Wharton is sending love to his friend and co-star Nelson Thomas after he was involved in a car crash in March 2023.

Cory Speaks Out After Nelson’s Car Crash

Nelson shared photos of him in a hospital bed after the accident on Instagram on Tuesday, March 14.

In one photo, Nelson is lying in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm and an oxygen tube in his nose. Another photo showed a close-up of Nelson’s swollen foot, which appeared to be badly burned. He also included a video of his rescue. The footage shows Nelson being pulled out of a burning car.

“I was involved in a car accident,” he wrote in the caption. “Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive. God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are.”

He ended the post by asking his fans, friends, and family to keep him in their prayers.

Cory commented a few kind words on the March 14 post.

“Love you bro 🙏🏽,” he wrote.

In addition, Cory shared the video of Nelson’s rescue on his March 14 Instagram story alongside a message thanking “angels” for protecting his friend.

“So thankful for the angels looking over my brother & the people that helped him get pulled out of his car, we live to see another day it’s just setting you up for [an] even bigger [comeback],”

Nelson Saved Cory’s Game on ‘The Challenge’

Cory and Nelson have had each other’s backs since Nelson’s first season of “The Challenge” in 2016.

In season 35, also known as “Total Madness,” Nelson proved his loyalty to Cory after he volunteered to go into “Purgatory” against competition beast Rogan O’Connor in order to protect his friend’s game.

Nelson ended up losing the elimination challenge and was sent home.

In a July 2020 interview with People, Nelson spoke about his selfless decision to protect Cory’s game, telling the outlet, “I don’t regret it.”

“Cory and I have been through a lot,” he told the publication. “We’ve seen our downs, we’ve seen our ups. I’ve seen the man change throughout the years and become a better man every day.”

“I knew it was going to come down to him and I… So that night I laid in my bed, thinking, ‘I want to give Cory the best shot to win this money for his family,'” he continued. “So I knew what he was doing it for, I knew what I was doing it for. And I came to the conclusion and said, ‘If I’ve got to take this bullet for him, I will. I will.'”

Cory thanked his friend for his sacrifice in a July 2020 Instagram post. The “Teen Mom” star shared a photo of him and Nelson alongside a lengthy caption showing his gratitude.

“This one goes to my brother @_nelsonthomas,” he wrote in the caption. “He decided to put himself into elimination instead of me going into elimination. He gave it everything he had and I couldn’t be more proud to call you my bother ✊🏽. He gave me a better shot to bring home the money to Ryder and Mila. I will forever be thankful for this, I don’t know how to repay you but I will 💯 !! This is soooo much deeper than just a TV show. Either way I love you bro and PLEASE believe I’m going to go get that Million for us in this final 💰💰💰.”

