Cory Wharton Asks Fans to Pray for Daughter Maya Before Medical Procedure

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Cory Wharton updated fans on his daughter Maya’s health journey in an October 18 Instagram post. Maya suffers from a heart defect called tricuspid atresia. According to the CDC, tricuspid atresia is “a birth defect of the heart where the valve that controls blood flow from the right upper chamber of the heart to the right lower chamber of the heart doesn’t form at all.”

In the October 18 post, Cory informed fans that Maya would undergo a procedure today and asked fans to keep his daughter in their prayers.

“Keep Maya & our family in your prayers 🙏🏽This is the next step, we’ve known about this procedure for a while now, after this one she has her big open heart surgery at the end of the month,” he wrote in the caption.

In a June 10 Instagram post, Cory explained that Maya would have to undergo two open-heart surgeries, one at six months old and one at three or four years old.

Cory explained in his Tuesday post what the October 18 surgery would entail.

“Todays procedure❤️ 🔽,” he wrote. “Right and left heart catheterization with angiography, using plastic tubes in the heart to measure the pressure and oxygen levels.”

Fans Show Their Support for Cory

Cory’s followers commented on the post, letting the father-of-three know that his family is in their prayers.

“God bless her and protect her. ❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Sending prayers ! She’s gonna be okay 💗💗💗,” another user commented.

“Prayers for Maya and your family! You got this sweet girl! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third user added.

“Prayers for the beautiful little angel 🙏🏼 wishing her a speedy recovery ♥,” a fourth user wrote.

Cory On Maya’s Health Condition: ‘It’s Scary’

Cory Opens Up to Chey and Zach | Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Cory shares some news with Chey and Zach about his newborn daughter—and it’s been something he’s really been struggling with. #TeenMom #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of… 2022-10-04T19:59:46Z

Cory opened up about how he and Taylor are processing Maya’s diagnoses in a clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” YouTube page on October 5.

In the clip, Cory sat down with Cheyenne Floyd, with whom he shares his eldest daughter Ryder and her husband, Zach Davis.

Cory filled the couple in on Maya’s condition, telling Cheynne and Zach, “It’s scary.”

Cory then brought up his daughter Ryder’s health issues. According to People, Ryder was born with a genetic disease called VLCAD. According to Medline Plus, VLCAD is a “condition that prevents the body from converting certain fats to energy, particularly during periods without food.” The condition is considered rare.

Cheyenne spoke about her experience dealing with Ryder’s condition.

“Your world literally feels like it’s over,” she told Cory.

“That’s kind of how we feel,” Cory replied, referring to himself and Taylor.

Cheyenne and Zach showed their support for Cory in the clip, telling him they are here for him during this difficult time.

“I would do anything for any of you guys,” Cheyenne said.

“With Mila, we’re here,” Zach chimed in, referring to Cory and Taylor’s older daughter. “If you need us to take her for a few hours of the day while you guys go to the hospital…We’re here. We got your full support.”

“I appreciate that,” Cory replied.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

