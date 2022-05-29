‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cory Wharton Wants to Return to ‘The Challenge’

“Teen Mom OG” star Cory Wharton made headlines in November 2021 when he announced he was stepping away from “The Challenge” after appearing on the show for ten seasons.

The MTV star announced the news on Instagram, telling fans he needed to take a break and focus on his family.

Fans showed their support for Cory in the comment section, praising the father-of-two for prioritizing his family. They also expressed their disappointment that Cory would no longer be a part of the show.

Cory spoke to E! News in May 2022 about his decision to leave “The Challenge” and revealed he hopes to return to the competition show in the future.

“I think my mindset is number one, I gotta make sure the family is okay,” he told the outlet. “As long as all my kids are healthy and we’re in a good place. I can’t do the next season because of the pregnancy.”

Cory’s longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, is currently pregnant.

The “Ex on the Beach” star told E! News that he plans to return to the show in the near future with his eye on the prize.

“I love doing the show. It gets me going and I want to come back,” he told the publication. “I think my big return—MTV you hear this?—season 40 for $2 million cash prize. I’m winning. What a better story? Cory with three kids comes back. He’s always getting second place. Now he wins a million. I will definitely be back.”

Cheyenne Floyd Shares New Photo of Ryder & Ace

Too cute! On May 27, “Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd shared a new photo of her two kids, Ryder and Ace, on Instagram.

In the photo, Ryder is wearing a white dress with her arms wrapped around her baby brother, who is wearing opaque white overalls.

“Heavy on the Thank You God 🖤,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

Fans gushed over the brother-sister duo in the comment section.

“The absolute cutest children on the planet 😍,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Such beautiful babies!!! 🥰🥰🥰,” another user commented.

Ace is [Zach’s] twin and Ryder is definitely your twin. Such cute kids ❤️,” a third user added.

“Your babies are flawless 😍,” a fourth user wrote.

Cheyenne Celebrates Ace’s First Birthday on Instagram

Cheyenne took to Instagram on May 27 to celebrate Ace turning one. The MTV star shared a photo of Ace wearing a birthday hat and stuffing his face with birthday cake.

“All praise to the most High 🙏🏽 my baby is one today,” Cheyenne captioned the post.

Fans fled to the comment section to wish a Ace a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday Ace beautiful baby. [He’s] so adorable ❤️,” One Instagram user wrote.

“This baby’s is so beautiful, happiest birthday beautiful boy😍🎂🎊,” another user commented.

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus also wished Ace a Happy Birthday, writing, “Happy birthday ace 😍🥳.”

