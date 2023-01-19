Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Give Update on Daughter’s Hospital Stay

“Teen Mom OG” alumni Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have had a very difficult start to the new year. The couple has spent 13 of the first days of 2023 in the Cardiothoracic ICU with their youngest daughter, Maya, who was having open heart surgery to help correct tricuspid atresia (a congenital heart defect in which one valve in the heart is not fully formed, which can prevent proper blood flow in the heart, which can limit oxygen flow throughout the body).

On January 18, 2023, the couple shared that they were finally able to bring Maya home from the hospital while she continues to heal from her surgery and post-op complications. Both reality television stars posted on Instagram to celebrate the good news and share the details of their 13-day hospital stay.

Maya Wharton Needed a Second Surgery After Presenting Low Oxygen Levels

Taylor Selfridge’s Instagram post included multiple photos of Maya throughout her hospital stay, and the caption detailed their time in the ICU while Selfridge and her boyfriend Cory Wharton waited with their daughter.

After 13 VERY long days in the CTICU We are home! 🤍😭 on January 4th Maya had her Glenn procedure (open heart) everything went well but during the recovery process they couldn’t figure out why Mayas oxygen wouldn’t go up. On January 10th Maya ended up back in the OR for a cath lab procedure because they thought they needed to place another stent or coil some things off in there to help with her oxygen. But that wasn’t the case, they didn’t find anything they needed to do which was good but she was back on a ventilator for the second time in 6 days and that was very hard to watch. The day after she got off her second ventilator she had an episode of what they think was pulmonary hypertension and may be the reason for her oxygen dropping and I watched her monitor just keep dropping with lots of doctors coming in her room… the fear I had was something I’ve never felt before. Maya will be going home on oxygen for now.

Cory shared this information as well in his Instagram post and included a message of gratitude for not only the doctors who were hard at work to make sure Maya recovered, but for everybody who shared well wishes during the process. “Again just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us and prayed for us during this time, sorry if I didn’t get back to your messages, I was a little stressed out 😰 love you all ❤️,” Cory wrote.

Maya Wharton Has 1 More ‘Big’ Surgery to Go

Although Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are celebrating being able to take Maya home from the hospital while she continues to recover from her Glenn procedure, Taylor confirmed that their daughter still “has one big [heart surgery] left but please god not for a few years”.

Cory and Taylor have previously discussed Maya’s treatment plan on their YouTube channel, where Taylor confirmed that the next step after this month’s Glenn procedure is a Fontan procedure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “The Glenn procedure sets the stage for a more permanent corrective surgery called the Fontan procedure,” which creates a pathway to help correct blood flow. The Fontan procedure is usually performed once patients are between two and five years old and has a promising short- and intermediate-term outlook.

