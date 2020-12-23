Cory Wharton Says He’s Been ‘Hiding a Secret’ From Fans

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton posted on Instagram that he’s been “hiding a secret” from his fans. He used a picture of a sonogram for the update, leading some fans to assume he was suggesting girlfriend Taylor Selfridge was pregnant with her second baby. Cory, who competes on The Challenge, told his followers to click the link in his bio to find out more information.

“We’ve been holding back this secret from you… #linkinbio,” he wrote. The MTV star finished his post by adding a heart emoji and a pregnant emoji.

The link leads to a story from Champion Daily, where Cory gave an exclusive interview about his relationship with Taylor. It takes about nine slides to get to the meat of the story, but Taylor is not pregnant even though it seemed like she was based on the caption and photo Cory posted via Instagram on December 22.

According to Champion Daily, gossip about the Wharton Family growing sparked after Taylor shared photos of sonogram pictures on Instagram. She didn’t say whose they were, leading some people to think they could have been hers. It’s possible that the sonogram images belonged to Cory’s ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd, who is currently pregnant with her second child.

Cory Wants to Marry Taylor Eventually

Even though they’re not engaged, Cory is serious about continuing his relationship with Taylor. He told Champion Daily that the time isn’t right currently, but when they’re in a better place he would love to walk down the aisle with the mother of his youngest daughter, Mila Mae.

“I look forward to my relationship with Taylor continuing to grow and evolve and what the future has in store for us,” he told them. “I know it’s going to be big, so stay tuned.”

“We’re in a good spot with one another and, most importantly, we’re happy. So at the current moment, no, there is no official plan to get engaged/timeframe to get engaged,” Cory told the publication. “To be clear, yes, I do want to one day but at the current time with everything going on in the world and me having just got back from The Challenge it’s not an immediate thing as in tomorrow it’s happening.”

Taylor & Cory Have Restarted Their Relationship Since He Returned

While Cory was away filming The Challenge, Taylor spent time with her family in Seattle. When he came back Cory said it was like restarting their relationship and now they’re as close as they’ve ever been.

“Personally, I feel like every relationship needs a reset, especially with the aforementioned pandemic,” he told Champion Daily. “With that being said, Taylor and I are on better terms than we have ever been and our relationship is in a better spot than it’s ever been in.”

“After returning from it, Taylor and I are on the best terms and have watched our relationship get even better,” he continued. “With the coronavirus pandemic, every couple is more or less spending 24/7 around each other. So, for any couple, it’s hard to say you miss your partner right now… but with the time away, I missed Taylor immensely and she missed me the same.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV in 2021 on January 26th.

