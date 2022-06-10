Photos: Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Welcome Second Child Together

Congratulations are in order for “Teen Mom OG” stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge. The couple welcomed their second child together on June 1.

Cory shared the news with fans in a June 10 Instagram post. The father-of-three posted several photos of his newborn alongside a lengthy caption explaining that his daughter, Maya Grace, had been diagnosed with a heart defect.

Cory Wharton Opens up to Fans

Cory told fans that Maya has a form of congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia. “The Challenge” alum detailed Maya’s journey with the condition in the caption of the post.

“Maya Grace Wharton 👶🏽💓,” he began. “Don’t really know how to start this off there’s sooo much I [want to] say, so much I’ve felt over the past week.”

“As a parent you’re scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby,” he continued. “First off I [want to] say God is good 🙏🏽 and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!”

Cory told fans that Maya had her first successful surgery earlier this week and is now in recovery. He explained that her condition requires two open-heart surgeries. One of which will take place in the next six months.

The “Teen Mom” star revealed that he and Taylor struggled with deciding whether or not to tell their fans about Maya’s condition. In the end, they decided that sharing her story may help other parents in a similar situation.

“This is Maya‘s journey and I debated for a long time on how I was [going to] share this news or if I wanted to share this news,” he wrote. “I think what made me [want to] share her journey is all the positive stories we heard on YouTube & the Internet.”

“If we share her story and can touch the next family that’s going through this, then that’s what we want to do,” he continued.

He ended the post with a sweet message dedicated to his little girl, letting her know how proud he is of her strength.

“Daddy loves you so much, you are so strong, every day visiting you in Nicu isn’t easy but if that’s what it takes then we are gonna do that,” he wrote.

“We all LOVE YOU SO MUCHHH,” he continued. “We can’t wait to have you home, So you just keep recovering and before you know it you’ll be home with us.”

Fans Share Their Support for the Couple

Cory’s followers fled to the comment section to show their support for the “Teen Mom” couple.

“Keeping her in my prayers bro🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” one Instagram user wrote.

“God Bless her my brother. Prayers up ❤️❤️ she’s gonna be a fighter,” another follower commented.

“Prayers to you guys 🙏🙏🙏 she got this 👊,” a third user aded.

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus also commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations she is beautiful! You all are in my prayers I know she’s gonna knock this out of the park! ❤️.”

Cory Shares a Photo of Taylor in Labor

On June 1, Cory shared an Instagram photo of his pregnant girlfriend at the hospital.

In the picture, Taylor is wearing a green hospital gown and Cory has his hand under her pregnant belly.

“It’s TIME 👶🏽,” he wrote in the caption. “Just wanted to say next time you see us we will be adding our 3rd kid to this family. Thank you to everybody for reaching out🙏🏽 I just ask that you keep us & the baby in your prayers throughout this time. Thank you all ❣️Love ❤️‍🔥”

