Kailyn Lowry Seeking Specialist for Her Son

Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son, Creed Lowry, 1, is visiting a medical specialist for being “bowlegged.”

The mother of four posted the news on her Instagram story on October 25, 2021, writing, “[Creed is] very bowlegged. Lux was also but grew out of it. [Creed] sees an orthopedic specialist to keep an eye on them, but he will most likely grow out of it,” per In Touch Weekly.

Kailyn shares Creed and Lux with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, son Isaac with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Her admission that the family is seeking help from a specialist for Creed’s legs came about when a fan wrote to Kailyn: “Is there a reason why the baby legs look so apart?! My babys look like that I am concerned!”

According to Children’s Orthopaedic and Scoliosis Surgery Associates, bowlegs are defined as: “When a child with bowlegs stands with his or her feet together, if the toes pointed straight ahead, but the knees do not touch, he or she has bow-legs.” Treatment often involves observation and “allowing growth and time to correct the legs.”

Kailyn Lowry: ‘I don’t Have a Relationship With Chris At All’

In a recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Lowry shared, “I don’t have a relationship with Chris at all, we don’t communicate whatsoever.” She added, “I think the last five or six text messages that I sent obviously about the kids, have not been responded to. Just read.”

Lowry opened up about her other exes as well.

Discussing Rivera, she said, “… I dislike Jo more than I ever did.”

Lowry continued, “Javi and I still, I would say, he has harder periods than I do right now. Where I’ve like completely mellowed out. I just don’t react the same anymore and then Chris and I just don’t communicate at all.”

Lopez Sent a ‘Fat-Shaming’ Text

In September 2021, Lowry posted a screenshot to her Instagram that showed a text exchange between herself and Lopez, according to Page Six.

Lopez replied, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks…”

That isn’t the first time that drama between Lowry and Lopez has risen to the surface. In September 2021, The Sun wrote about the ongoing custody battle for the former couple’s son. The outlet cited the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, on which Lowry admitted that she spent $80,000 for lawyers in the custody battle.

The outlet reported that Lopez had argued for 50/50 custody of their sons, and the fight eventually went to court. As highlighted by The Sun, Lowry refused to discuss the virtual hearing on camera, but later, an MTV star reportedly told a producer: “The judge made a ruling and I just don’t want to talk about it. It just is what is it.”

In August 2021, news surfaced that Lopez had signed a contract with “Teen Mom.” Lowry went to Instagram to vent about the news. Asked if she was upset that Lopez had signed on to be part of the show, she replied, “I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does.”

She continued, “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”