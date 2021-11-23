David Eason Posts ‘Arrested’ Video Ahead of Court Dates

“Teen Mom 2” alum David Eason broke his silence after he was arrested in North Carolina on November 12, 2021.

Eason was charged with driving with a revoked license — noted related to a DWI — and possession of an open container, court records show. He’s due in a Columbus County, North Carolina court on February 16, 2021.

He is also due to appear in a Pender County, North Carolina, court on February 9, 2021, over separate traffic violations, which include driving with a revoked license, expired registration tag and speeding.

According to Eason and his wife, Jenelle Evans, the events of his arrest have been “extremely exaggerated.” They sat down together in her new “she-shed” on their land in North Carolina to shed some light on the incident. They named the title of the November 23, 2021, vlog, “Arrested.”

“Let’s talk about the ‘big elephant’ in the room, David’s arrest,” Evans captioned the video. “Despite all the rumors and narratives the media has created… mostly everything being reported isn’t true or extremely exaggerated.”

According to Eason, he was “pulled out” of his car on November 12, 2021, because the arresting officer saw that his license was revoked. Eason, however, maintains that he paid off fees and that his license had been given back to him when he was pulled over. The former “Teen Mom 2” star also clarified that the “open container” police found was in his back seat and that he was cleaning up trash on the land and meant to throw it out.

“It was just trash that we picked up off the ground out here that we meant to put in the can at the end of the road,” he said.

In the middle of the video, Eason held up receipts as proof he had not been charged with a DUI or DWI.

On the same week the arrest occurred, Evans revealed she was dropped from her clothing line collaboration with SewSewYou. The “Teen Mom 2” alum said “haters” were to blame for the cancelation. She vowed to take a break from social media but returned to make the “Arrested.” video with her husband.

Although police wanted to give Eason a field sobriety test, he refused.

“I’ma tell you right now, I’m not about to be spinning around in circles, touching my toes, tap dancing in the middle of the street for them to tell me whether or not I’m walking just right, or talking just right, or whatever,” he said in the YouTube video.

“They could clearly see I was not intoxicated,” he continued. “They couldn’t say I appeared to be intoxicated because that wasn’t true. And, you know, they record everything with body cameras, so…”

Eason added that he blew a 0.01 when he was given a breathalyzer test and “passed with flying colors.”

Eason said he was charged with a DUI while they were “on the side of the road” until he passed the breathalyzer test and the police officer had to tell the magistrate to remove the DUI because Eason passed.

Evans was heartbroken after her “Stay Cozy” activewear line with SewSewYou was canceled.

“I’m really upset because there’s a little hate campaign against me,” Evans said in a vlog on November 13, 2021. “As you can see, my eyes are a little bit red, they’re definitely puffy. I’ve been crying for the past two days.”

“My opportunity is just taken, again. I’ll move on from this and this has happened to me plenty of times before, as everyone knows. If you look it up, I’ve been canceled before,” the former MTV star said. “It just hurts my feelings. I’m not losing a bunch of money on this deal. Honestly, I feel like the company needed me more than I needed them.”

