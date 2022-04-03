Reddit Users Express Concern Over David Eason Carrying Gun near Kids

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was spotted carrying a gun in Evans’ recent YouTube video, and fans had a lot to say about it.

In one Reddit post, a user commented on the fact that Eason was near children while carrying the gun. “I swear I wasn’t watching Jenelle’s vlog or anything, but why the f*** does David need a gun when he’s on his property with kids?? Plus kids that were just over for a sleepover…what the actual f***,” the user wrote.

Others chimed in and echoed those frustrated sentiments.

One person wrote, “I bet he sleeps with that gun.” Another added, “Accident waiting to happen ( or long over due) I don’t have a good gut feeling ever when it comes to these two.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans Chronicled the ‘Triple Sleepover’





VLOG: Triple Sleepover Did a little bit of #SpringCleaning around my land and also did a little pool maintenance while we had some of our kid's friends sleepover! Ensley had her best friend, Jana, sleepover and Jace had his best friend, Wyatt, sleepover. If you have heard that I was in the hospital, this video was before that… 2022-03-31T20:57:04Z

In her vlog, Evans explained that she hosted a “triple sleepover” the previous night.

She then delved into her recent health struggles, sharing that she has been experiencing many “esophagus spasms” over the past few days. “I can’t really think, I’m having a bit of brain fog today,” she added.

On March 11, 2022, Evans told E! News that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Jenelle said. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Then, on March 25, 2022, Evans spent time in the hospital for what she described as chest pain. In another post, according to Page Six, she explained, “New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis.”

Myasthenia gravis, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is a “chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

David Eason Faces Backlash for TikTok Video

Eason recently faced backlash for a TikTok video that is no longer active.

In the video, Eason made transphobic comments about Olivia Aronson, who is a trans woman who knows Evans’ former friend, Gabbie Egan.

“This man dressed like a woman keeps tagging me talking s***,” Eason wrote via TikTok on March 29, in the video that is no longer active. “Then he has the nerve to tag me in a whole other video about how he ‘would never come to my page and dump on me.’ Like mf that’s what you just did! Your friend @bbyegan_ sent you here. Then you cry wolf when I point out straight facts! First you was laughing now you’re all mad… What happened to ‘get along and go with the flow?’”

Reddit users obtained Eason’s TikTok and flocked to the social media site to defend Aronson. One person wrote, “Can he just fall into the grave he keeps on digging? F*** he’s vile. How unfortunate to be so full of hatred.”

“I refuse to listen to a child who can’t work because of the sun as he claims and runs away as soon as a man sizes him up. David is all bark and no bite. Little pp syndrome at its finest,” another person said.