David Eason Weighs in on Cole DeBoer ‘Adopts Aubree’ Story

Former “Teen Mom 2” star David Eason shared his opinion after his wife, Jenelle Evans, shared a clickbait story about Cole DeBoer “adopting” Aubree, his stepdaughter.

Though DeBoer has said he would love to legally adopt Aubree, her biological father, Adam Lind, has not relinquished his parental rights.

The headline of the story Evans shared on Facebook reads, “Cole officially ADOPTS Aubree!!!!?!!! ❤️” It shows a picture of DeBoer — who is married to “Teen Mom 2” favorite Chelsea Houska — hugging the 12-year-old.

Eason shared the story and then added his own commentary. “Wow I wonder how her dad feels about that. 😳,” he wrote, referring to Lind.

Eason’s statement garnered hundreds of reactions and responses from Facebook users.

“See the issue is you see father as the man that created her. Her father is the man that shows up for the dance,” read the top response, referring to DeBoer, who regularly took Aubree to the father-daughter dance at her school.

“Why does it matter how Adam feels he put that girl through hell and back she deserves a dad like cole in her life,” reads another popular response.

“Her dad is Cole.Point…blank and PERIOD,” wrote a third social media user.

The story that Evans and Eason shared was originally written by Celebuzz in 2019.

Though DeBoer has said he wanted to Aubree, Lind has not relinquished his parental rights, as he did in 2018 with Paislee, the younger daughter he shared with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

Lind Doesn’t See Aubree Often

Houska shared a rare update about her high school boyfriend during a question and answer session on Instagram live.

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” Houska said. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things. That he’s in a good place.”

Just because Lind is doing well doesn’t mean he’s spending time with his daughter, though.

“Aubree’s still, like, not close with him. There’s no like setup time to see him, ’cause I know a lot of people want to know that stuff,” Houska said.

DeBoer Got Upset That Aubree Put Adam in Her Phone as Dad

DeBoer wasn’t happy when Aubree received her first phone and added Lind into her contact list as “Dad.”

He was also unhappy when he heard about the first conversation Lind had with Aubree via text, which was lackluster.

“It makes me want to vomit,” DeBoer said on an episode of “Teen Mom 2.” “I don’t understand why they’re even around.”

“I don’t like it when she gets that kind of stuff forced on her. If she wanted it, she would have asked for it,” he said, referring to her paternal family having her phone number. “If she wanted to talk to him, she could talk to him! This is frustrating.”

In 2018, Aubree took DeBoer’s last name, so now she’s Aubree Skye Lind-DeBoer.

The following year, DeBoer said he was ready to adopt Houska’s eldest daughter.

“I would do it right now if she wants to,” DeBoer said during a February 2019 of “Teen Mom 2,” per In Touch Weekly. “I would never make her do anything.”

