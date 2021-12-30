David Eason Slammed for ‘Creepy’ TikTok Video

Fans are calling out David Eason’s latest post, saying it “could be [his] creepiest TikTok yet.”

The video shows Eason and his dog, Junior. The caption reads “The dog with the strongest bite in the world” and features Eason petting and kissing the dog. He finishes by saying, “I love him. And he loves me.”

In a Reddit thread from December 29, 2021, a user wrote, “… I will spare you all from watching the whole thing. But this part cracks me up when David says Junior loves him and then Junior very awkwardly looks away. Smart dog.”

Others went as far as writing, “I hope that sweet dog won’t be abused, but I know it will happen.” Others echoed those sentiments, writing, “Junior looks scared of him.”

Eason Admitted to Killing the Family Dog In 2019

In September 2019, Eason admitted to killing the family’s dog. In an interview with PeopleTV’s “People Now,” Eason said, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again… If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Evans subsequently shared that she wanted the incident to be a “private family issue.”

“We didn’t want it getting out in the news at all,” Evans said.

She added of her husband, “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people are scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective.”

In July 2019, People reported that the family had acquired two new dogs on the heels of their previous dog’s death.

Eason shared, “They follow me everywhere I go… And Jenelle, she’s out here, they’ll follow her everywhere she goes. Especially Junior, he follows Jenelle everywhere. He’s a sweet boy.”

Evans, meanwhile, continued to mourn the passing of her French bulldog. “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.”

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in May 2019, on the heels of Nugget’s death, per US Weekly. At the time, according to the outlet, Eason had already been forced to leave MTV for sharing homophobic remarks on Twitter.