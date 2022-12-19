David Eason Shares Cryptic Message Amidst Jenelle Evans Fight

“Teen Mom 2” stars Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been going through a fight this week, and they haven’t been keeping it all to themselves. Last week, Evans wrote on her husband’s Facebook page, asking why he blocked her phone number. This week, the couple’s relationship is facing another hurdle surrounding Evans’s birthday, when she shared on Instagram that Eason was not there with her at midnight, and claimed that her birthday was “ruined” by a “narcissistic a******”, which many believe to be referencing her husband.

Early this morning, fans on Reddit found a Facebook post of Eason’s that they believe to be a response to his wife’s birthday drama, with the alleged “narcissistic a******” writing, “If you treat people the way they treat you, I promise [they] won’t [f*** with you] anymore”.

See Eason’s post and hear what fans are saying about the drama below.

David Eason’s Cryptic Facebook Post

Although the post does not explicitly name any names, many fans think David Eason is addressing his wife Jenelle Evans. One fan on Facebook even commented with a screenshot of Evans’s Instagram story from the day before in which she complained about her birthday being ruined. Another fan defended Evans in the post’s comments, writing, “If it’s their birthday maybe u should focus on how they feel. Not yourself.”

Fans on Reddit were concerned about both the birthday drama and the couples’ communication skills. One fan wrote, “It blows my mind that these people are my age with children around my kids ages. Still using passive aggressive social media posts to communicate during a fight. I remember doing this in high school with my boyfriend lmao.”

Another fan added, “They have been together for like 6 years, why do they still post like they’re in a 3 month relationship lmao”.

Some fans believe this fight will blow over soon enough, writing that they expect to see an “inevitable ‘my husband and me are fine Dude!!!’ post [on Evans’s social media] later today.”

Jenelle Evans is Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Fans on Reddit have been searching high and low for updates on Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s conflict surrounding her birthday, and have found one piece of evidence to suggest the couple is not in the best of places. One Reddit user shared a screenshot of Jenelle Evans’s Instagram story where she showed off her new Apple Watch with the caption “Happy Birthday to me”. While the photo showed her left hand, fans couldn’t help but notice that Evans was not wearing her engagement ring or wedding band, which she had resized in the Summer of 2021.

Some fans felt this was an intentional move, with one person writing, “Do you need to show your bare ring finger when taking a pic of your watch? This level of publicized petty is comparable to me removing my bf from my top 8 when we got in a fight.”

Many also pointed out that Evans’s Apple Watch background was a photo of herself, with one fan commenting, “The irony of Jenelle calling David a narcissist while posting a photo of herself as her watch face. Takes one to know one, Jan!”

