‘Teen Mom’ Star David Eason Slammed for Flashing Gun Around Kids

“Teen Mom 2” alum David Eason recently faced backlash after posting a TikTok in which he boasted about carrying a firearm around his children.

On February 15, Eason shot back at a TikTok user who claimed that people who say they always carry a firearm are often lying. Eason responded to the claim with a video that showed him taking his gun everywhere he went, including the shower and at the dinner table with his kids.

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared the video on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Imagine making this for a tiktok while thinking it looks cool while all the while it looks weird.”

Fans slammed David in the comment section, calling his behavior “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”

“That’s just irresponsible and stupid. I hope he was joking, and if not child protective services should take these kids away,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg so dangerous with kids in the house,” another user commented.

Jenelle Evans on Her 2019 Split From David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship history has been rocky. According to Us Weekly, the two started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017, but the honeymoon phase didn’t last too long for the MTV couple.

The pair split in October 2019 after Eason shot and killed Evans’ family dog. Evans announced the split in an Instagram post, writing, “with time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now…The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

The “Teen Mom” star went on to say that she filed paperwork to start the divorce process and thanked her fans for supporting her during this difficult time.

However, the divorce was never finalized, and by March 2020, Eason and Evan were back together, Us Weekly reported.

Jenelle on Reconnecting With David

Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly in March 2021 about her reconciliation with Dacif

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling.”

The MTV star shared that she is confident that she and David are going to last forever.

“I think before I wasn’t sure, but now I’m really secure with my marriage,” she told the outlet. I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we’ve been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before. So, it’s great.”

