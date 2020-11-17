David Eason’s Latest Gun Video Fuels Concern for Kids

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason sparked concern after a social media from wife Jenelle Evans showed he was carrying a handgun on his hip. TikTok briefly banned Jenelle’s live stream, though her TikTok account is currently up and running. The incident occurred on November 15 while the family was filming themselves putting away groceries, as noted by The Blast. Fans were worried about the children being in the home while David was casually walking around with a gun.

Jenelle didn’t have a problem with the gun and defending her husband.”David carries all the time, I mean no matter what store we go in…we just got home so, of course, it’s on his hip. He has a holster on his belt,” Jenelle said. “It’s an open carry state here unless you have a concealed weapon permit. We don’t, we haven’t taken the classes for it yet.”

David added that he always walks around with his gun, saying, “Unless I’m sleeping then it’s on the nightstand.”

Jenelle Previously Accused David of Abuse

Some Teen Mom fans have been worried about Jenelle’s kids around David since he fatally shot their dog, Nugget, in May 2019. The incident led to Jenelle’s dismissal from the show, with their children briefly being taken away while child protective services investigated Jenelle and David. Jenelle released an entire YouTube series about the process of getting her children back, where she paints herself as the victim.

Though they’ve rekindled their marriage, Jenelle accused David of being abusive in the past. The MTV alum took out a temporary restraining order against her husband in October 2019 and fled her home in North Carolina, taking Kaiser and Ensley with her.

“The kids are I have moved away from David,” she wrote on October 31, 2019, as noted by OK! “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

By January 2020 Jenelle dropped the restraining order.

Jenelle Confirmed She Reconnected With David in March 2019

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Jenelle confirmed that she was back with David and “taking things slowly.” The couple shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley together. Jenelle also has two other sons, 6-year-old Kaiser and 11-year-old Jace–who lives with his grandmother Barbara Evans–from previous relationships.

“The reason why I came back to North Carolina is because I cannot afford rent and a mortgage — I have to choose one or the other,” she said during an Instagram Q&A, according to People. “And I have a house here that I own. I don’t own the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to move back.”

“And all the kids have their own space here. It’s very spacious, we have 11 acres of land for them to play on,” she continued. “Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

Jenelle told her followers she just needed some time to herself to figure out what she wanted. “I distanced myself for a little bit and I realized that’s not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage,” she said. “I didn’t want another failed marriage and I just wanted the kids to be happy.”

