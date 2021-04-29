David Eason Threatens to Smack Daughter in Disturbing Video

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason threatened to hit his 4-year-old daughter Ensley after she accused him of killing “baby chicks” during a live video on April 28. The accusation led David to give his daughter a violent warning.

TRIGGER WARNING: This post is graphic in nature.

The incident started when David was live on TikTok, one of the couple’s preferred social media outlets. He was filming in their chicken coop when Ensley asked her father not to kill any more of the chicks. David became incensed, denied killing any animals, and threatened to “smack” Ensley in the mouth.

“Remember you killed the baby chicks?” Ensley tells her father. “Don’t do it again! Then I’ll be so mad.”

David said “what” so Ensley repeated what she said: “If you kill them again I’ll be so mad!”

“Girl, you have lost your mind,” he tells his daughter. “What are you talking about?”

So Ensley says again: “Yesterday you killed a baby chick.”

The 4-year-old remains steadfast in her assertion and triples down as he continues to deny the apparent killing.

David gets the final say before the video ends. “No I did not!” he tells Ensley. “I will smack you in the mouth!”

The clip has made its round on several Teen Mom fan accounts.

David Has Defended Killing Animals

David has a history of animal abuse, which led to his wife Jenelle Evans being fired from TM2 in 2019 after he shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

He claimed the French bulldog nipped at their daughter Ensley on the face. David had been fired by MTV in 2018 after he made homophobic and racist comments. David was investigated for animal cruelty for killing Nugget in May 2019.

After the violent incident, Ensley — as well as her 7-year-old brother Kaiser and 13-year-old half-sister Maryssa — were temporarily removed from their home while child protective services investigated David and Jenelle. Jenelle is also the mother to 11-year-old son Jace, though he lives with her mother, Barbara.

The children were ultimately returned to their parents before the Fourth of July. The couple has denied the child abuse allegations against them.

defended his decision to fatally shoot Nugget during an interview with People in 2019.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” he said at the time. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

David Claims He Raised His Goat, Elvis, to Be Food

Fans were shocked to see he was gloating about killing his goat, but David defended his action. He said the purpose of having goats on his North Carolina property — known as The Land — was to raise them for food.

“At about one year old, the males are big enough to eat and have really good meat. The females are really only good for milk but they have very rich milk,” David wrote on Instagram in September 2020.

“Americans are pansies when it comes to food,” he added in another. When some asked if he got the goat from the store, Eason told the viewer it was “farm-raised at home.”

He then filmed himself eating the animal.

“If y’all ever wondered what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you it tastes like chicken, taste just like beef or pork but it’s real good. This is a ham,” he said in a September 13, 2020 clip. “People should eat more goat. It’s yum.”

Elvis lived on The Land for a year. “It’s Elvis, too — the little baby we had last year. Sorry I’m talking with my mouth full but that’s what this video’s all about,” he said. “It’s f***ing delicious.”

Teen Mom 2 is slated to return to MTV on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

