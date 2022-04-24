Fans Commend David Eason’s ‘Self-Awareness’ in Instagram Post

David Eason posted an Instagram with his daughter, Ensley Eason, on April 23, 2022. In the photo, Ensley wore sunglasses as David adoringly watched her.

He captioned the picture, “We have a bond that cannot be broken! I might not be the best person in the world but to her I am and that’s all that matters to me!”

Fans on Instagram were supportive of David. One user wrote, “It’s called being human. No one is perfect. We’re not meant to be. It’s about trying to be better than you were the day before.”

Another wrote, “Your so right. She knows you love her. Your her shining star!” And a third simply commented, “Sweet.”

Reddit Users Slam David Eason





Fans on Reddit were not as supportive of Eason as his Instagram followers.

Though a Reddit thread was created titled, “This might be the most self awareness I’ve seen from the Swamp,” one person wrote, “Yeah that’s not gonna last. Her memories are forming now and there’s no going back.”

Another wrote, “Oh I’m sure to her you are still not the best person in the world.”

And a third commented, “I definitely think he knows he’s a POS. I think that’s one of the reasons why he drinks and does drugs.”

David Eason Was Fired by MTV in 2018

Eason has been a controversial figure since being fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018 after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets, according to People.

In a statement to People, the network stated, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

@PerezHilton can you use your platform to call out @mtv for allowing this man on one of their shows?! Please!! His name is David Eason and is featured on teen mom 2 pic.twitter.com/P4aSJBpuEl — carrie c. sloan (@WomackCarrie) February 19, 2018

The alleged tweets were obtained by a user and posted to Twitter, as seen above.

In one, Eason allegedly wrote, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

In 2019, Eason’s wife, Jenelle Evans, was fired from MTV, according to Us Weekly.

In a statement to the outlet, an MTV spokesperson shared, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

According to Us Weekly, Evans was fired shortly after Eason was reported to have shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

In September 2019, Eason admitted to the fatal incident in an interview with People. Speaking to the outlet, Eason shared, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”