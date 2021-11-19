David Eason’s New Video Has Fans Worried for Jenelle Evans

Some “Teen Mom” fans became worried for Jenelle Evans after her husband, David Eason, shared a new video on social media.

The clip was originally filmed in June for Eason’s 33rd birthday, but the former “Teen Mom 2” star posted it to TikTok for the first time on November 9, 2021, and then to Instagram on November 18, 2021, which is when viewers on Reddit started to discuss the video.

“Our night out for my birthday,” Eason captioned the TikTok video. “Damn she fine,” the father-of-three added on Instagram.

The 20-second video includes various shots of Evans and one quick look at Eason, who was eating a softshell crab.

Fans Wrote That Eason Was ‘Love Bombing’ Evans

Evans, 29, was shown smiling in the video, but some fans on Reddit worried it wasn’t authentic.

“Y’all….. what in the uncomfortable body language is this?!” the original poster wrote, garnering hundreds of upvotes and nearly 300 comments less than 24 hours after it was posted to the forum.

“She looks sad and uncomfortable,” reads a popular comment. “Like they had a huge fight just before the cutesy adventure but the whole trip and Airbnb is paid for so it’s something to get through rather than enjoy.”

Some “Teen Mom” fans wrote Eason was “love bombing” Evans, which is when a person inundated someone with affection to manipulate them, according to Heathline.

“That’s the point of the love bombing stage,” a fan explained. “Its not heartfelt, he’s making sure she stays around for further abuse.”

Various social media users said Eason was abusing Evans.

“As much as someone may want to view this as heartfelt, abusers like keeping their abused unhealthy. It makes them more dependant on them and can give the abuser more things to pick on,” they wrote.

“Sure he may seem all nice and supportive on video, but Lord knows what goes on behind closed doors,” they continued. “She looks so uncomfortable and unsure of how to act in these videos, it’s quite sad no matter how you look at it.”

Evans’ Clothing Line Was Canceled & Eason Was Arrested

Around the same time Evans revealed she was no longer going to be releasing her clothing line, “Stay Cozy,” Eason was arrested on November 12, 2021.

Police charged Eason with possession of an open container and driving with a revoked license, court records show. He was asked to appear before a judge in Columbus County, North Carolina, on February 16, 2022.

Days before his November 12, 2021, arrest, Eason was pulled over for other driving infractions, including having an expired registration tag and speeding, court records say. He was given a court date in Pender County, North Carolina, for February 9, 2021.

Evans said she was going to take a social media hiatus after her clothing line was dropped. She blamed the cancellation of the now-defunct line on “haters” contacting her collaboration, SewSewYou.

“I’m really upset because there’s a little hate campaign against me,” Evans said in a YouTube video on November 13, 2021. “As you can see, my eyes are a little bit red, they’re definitely puffy. I’ve been crying for the past two days.”

“My opportunity is just taken, again. I’ll move on from this and this has happened to me plenty of times before, as everyone knows. If you look it up, I’ve been canceled before,” the mother-of-three confessed. “It just hurts my feelings. I’m not losing a bunch of money on this deal. Honestly, I feel like the company needed me more than I needed them.”

