PHOTO: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Arrested

“Teen Mom 2” alum David Eason, who is married to Jenelle Evans, was arrested on November 12, 2021, the Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported. Eason was involved in two separate incidents and has two court dates scheduled for February 2022, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

Eason, 33, has a court date in Pender County, North Carolina, on February 9, 2022, court records show. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, having an expired registration and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Eason’s slated to appear in Columbus County, North Carolina for a second court date on February 16, 2022, court records say. He was charged with driving while impaired (DWI), driving with a revoked license and possession of an open container.

According to The Ashley, Eason spent some time behind bars before he was bailed out. The arrest occurred on the same day Evans’ announced she was dropped from her clothing line collaboration with SewSewYou. The outlet noted Eason was charged with a DWI in 2012, 2013, and two times in 2014.

Evans Hasn’t Responded to Eason’s Arrest

Evans has remained quiet about her husband’s arrest. However, she has been active on social media, posting vlogs, TikToks and Instagram stories updates after her November 17, 2021, launch for her “Stay Cozy” activewear line was canceled.

Evans, 29, claimed she was going to take a break from social media. “My mental health is number 1. Honestly, I’m so depressed I need time away from social media. Pray for me, thanks,” she wrote via Instagram stories on November 13, 2021.

“Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters,” she said via Instagram and TikTok the day before. “There won’t be a clothing line anymore 😞💔 #HeartBroken.”

Evans Hinted ‘Teen Mom’ Ruined Her ‘Reputation’

Evans first made her television debut on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 when she was 17 years old. During an emotional TikTok, she hinted MTV and her time on “Teen Mom,” which lasted until 2019, ruined her honor.

“Always wanted to be accepted by others. Always being nice to everyone I meet and hoped to get it in return. Reputation ruined at the age of 17,” the former “Teen Mom” star said. “Feels like I’ll never get to redeem myself and the positive life I have created for my family.”

“The media/TV can really destroy a person’s mental health. Always worried ‘if they like me,’” the mother-of-three continued. “But in the end, the only thing that matters is if my family is happy. But being accepted for the person I truly am would be nice.”

Evans has three children. She’s the mother of a 12-year-old son, Jace, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. She shares her middle son — a 7-year-old, Kaiser — with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. She and Eason — who have been married since 2017 — are the parents to a 4-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Like Evans, Eason has two children from two relationships: a 13-year-old daughter, Maryssa, and a 7-year-old son, Kayden.

Maryssa, Kaiser, and Ensley live with Eason and Evans on “The Land” in North Carolina. Jace resides with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans, and Kayden lives with his mother, Olivia Leedham.

Evans has been fighting for custody of Jace for more than a decade, but Barbara Evans will not relinquish her parental rights after Evans signed them over before Jace was 12 months old.

