David Eason to Return to Reality TV With Jenelle Evans

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, could be returning to television.

“She has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now,” Evans’ rep told People.

Evans doesn’t want to reveal many details about her new show just yet, but it will include her family.

“It does revolve around her family, but other characters will be included,” Evans’ rep told People. “Every single person in her family, and extended family is going to be a part of it. But it’s not going to be like a Teen Mom series.”

The rep specifically mentioned Eason, saying he’s been on his best behavior.

“There’s no toxicity,” the rep told People. “David is being a good boy. He’s not doing or saying things he shouldn’t. He’s being a good husband, a good father.”

Talks about Evans’ getting her own show started after she made a cameo in MTV’s new show, called “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” Although she’ll be appearing in the series, she’s not a permanent figure in the series.

Eason was fired from MTV in 2018 after he made homophobic and racist comments online. Evans was fired the following year after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

A wellness check was performed on the children in April 2019, and Child Protective Services removed Ensley, Kaiser and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, from home for three months.

The incident led Evans to split from Eason, taking her two children — Kaiser and Ensley — to live in Tennessee in November 2019. They reconciled by March 2020.

Evans Could Return to MTV

She might not have signed a contract with MTV this time, but the opportunity to reprise her role is still there.

“There may or may not be more discussions to this,” Evans’ rep told People. “As of right now, we’re definitely not doing the show. They need to come to us with a much better offer.”

The North Carolina resident wanted to be clear that it was her decision to decline MTV’s proposal.

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms,” Evans said in a statement to People. “It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

Cheyenne Floyd Isn’t Thrilled About Evans Returning

While fans might be looking forward to seeing Evans on their screens again, “Teen Mom” star Cheyenne Floyd wasn’t thrilled about the prospect.

When she was asked about Evans reprising her role, she kept her comments succinct.

Evans specifically came back for Briana DeJesus, when she threw a party to celebrate her win over Kailyn Lowry in their defamation lawsuit.

“I think… it was great for Bri,” Floyd told Too Fab with a laugh. “And that’s all I’m gonna say.”

DeJesus confirmed that only Evans — not Eason — was at her party.

“It’s cool. You’ll get to see a good side of Jenelle. She’ll be by herself,” she told Too Fab. “It’s good vibes, very positive.”

“She really just came back for my story,” DeJesus added. “She wasn’t there for the other girls’ [stories]. But it was good to have her back. I think you guys will get to see Jenelle’s growth a little bit.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” — a “supersized” version of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” — is slated to air Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.