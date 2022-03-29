David Eason’s ‘Transphobic’ TikTok Amid Gabbie Egan Feud

David Eason, the husband of “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans, faced backlash for his transphobic comments about Olivia Aronson, a trans woman who is connected to Evans’ former friend, TikTok influencer Gabbie Egan.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fallout between Egan and Evans but Eason came after Aronson after she appeared in a TikTok alongside Egan where they held trans pride flag and said “F*** you, David Eason.”

Eason then wrote a post where he repeatedly misgendered Aronson, whose pronouns are she/her.

“This man dressed like a woman keeps tagging me talking s***,” Eason wrote via TikTok on March 29. “Then he has the nerve to tag me in a whole other video about how he ‘would never come to my page and dump on me.’ Like mf that’s what you just did! Your friend @bbyegan_ sent you here. Then you cry wolf when I point out straight facts! First you was laughing now you’re all mad… What happened to ‘get along and go with the flow?'”

Evans defended her husband in the comments section on her page. “Gotta love when people tag you first to start drama but then everyone blames you 🙃,” she wrote.

Fans on Reddit Defended Aronson

Social media users on Reddit took recordings of Easons TikTok videos and posted them to the forum on March 29, where they largely defended Aronson and accused Eason of being “transphobic.”

“Can he just fall into the grave he keeps on digging? Fuck he’s vile. How unfortunate to be so full of hatred,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“I refuse to listen to a child who can’t work because of the sun as he claims and runs away as soon as a man sizes him up. David is all bark and no bite. Little pp syndrome at its finest,” another person said.

Some people were confused what was going on. “I’ve somehow missed this drama…why is David on TikTok bullying her?” they asked.

Evans Was Confused Why She & Egan Were Feuding

@jenellelevans Let me explain the drama on here … Gabbie Eegan has been putting down me and my family for a week now. This started out of no where, so I am just as confused as to why she constantly mentions me. Wanted to make it aware that she does this to other creators as well. Idk what I did for her to hate me. My stress level HAS been affecting my physical health and this is one of the reasons. If you see my comments off it’s because she’s flooding my page with haters 💗 ♬ Up – Movie Theme – Giampaolo Pasquile

According to Evans, Egan has been attacking her family online for more than a week and she doesn’t know the reason.

Let me explain the drama on here,” Evans wrote via TikTok on March 29. “Gabbie Eegan has been putting down me and my family for a week now.”

“This started out of no where, so I am just as confused as to why she constantly mentions me. Wanted to make it aware that she does this to other creators as well,” she said. “Idk what I did for her to hate me.”

Evans claimed the drama has contributed to her physical suffering.

“My stress level HAS been affecting my physical health and this is one of the reasons,” she explained. “If you see my comments off it’s because she’s flooding my page with haters 💗.”

Evans was hospitalized for “extreme” pain on March 25.

After being diagnosed with fibromyalgia on March 11, she now fears she might have Myasthenia Gravis — a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes weakened skeletal muscles.

“Recently had two antibodies related to Myasthenia Gravis show up on the blood tests,” she wrote in the TikTok video. “Had 2 EKGs, they stuck me 4 times for blood, stuck me 2 more for IVs, chest x-ray, CT scan. My blood clotting test came back high but they said images looked okay. Resting now but following up with a neurologist ASAP.”