David Eason Poses With New Lady: ‘Finally Found My Missing Piece!’

David Eason, the estranged husband of “Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans, posed with a new lady on social media.

On July 12, the father of three shared a photo that showed him posing with Kenleigh Heatwole on Instagram. The pair stood in front of a car in what appeared to be a parking lot. Eason smiled while he put his hand on Heatwole’s waist. Heatwole placed her hand on Eason’s stomach and looked toward the camera.

“Finally found my missing piece! 🧩❤️,” read the caption of the post.

‘Teen Mom’ Personality Jenelle Evans Announced Her Separation From David Eason in March 2024

In March 2024, Evans revealed she and Eason, the father of her 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, separated. People magazine reported that Evans got “a six-month domestic violence protective order for her and her three children from Eason” in May 2024.

Evans’ manager, August Keen, released a statement about the domestic violence protective order in May 2024. According to Keen, “Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life.”

“She’s focused on her children [Ensley, Kaiser, 10, and Jace, 14], herself, and her career,” stated Keen. “She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order. She hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”

He also teased that fans can expect her to make some announcements about her career.

“A lot of surprises [are] in store which can be seen on future episodes of ‘Teen Mom,'” said Keen.

People magazine reported that Evans shared why she has not yet divorced Eason in a March 2024 TikTok upload. She noted that married couples in North Carolina, where she and Eason were residing, have to live separately for a year until they can legally divorce.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce. But I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year. And you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” stated Evans.

Jenelle Evans Discussed Her Business Plans on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Season 2

In “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2, episode 6, which aired on July 11, Evans opened up about her desire to start a cannabis brand.

“I always wanted to come out with a marijuana line because I’ve smoked since I’ve been younger. It helps me medically, mentally,” said Evans.

During a meeting with the Director of Operations of GreenMed Wellness, Evans noted that she famously said that she enjoys partaking in the consumption of marijuana during a time of the day.”

“I thought the best thing would be to start a brand called This Time of the Day,” said Evans.

During “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2, episode 2, Keen suggested that Evans will have an easier time establishing business deals now that she is separated from Eason. According to Us Weekly, Eason has not filmed for the “Teen Mom” franchise in six years because he was fired due to his homophobic remarks on social media.

“He’s kept you away from a lot of deals. Let’s be real. So hopefully that he’s not in the picture, you can get back to being a business woman. Right? I want you to use this as, like, a real fresh start,” said Keen.

Evans agreed with Keen. In addition, she shared she was “excited” to partner with GreenMed Wellness.