‘Teen Mom’ Fans Bash David Eason for Wearing Offensive Clothing

Once again, “Teen Mom” fans are not happy with Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason. In an Instagram photo posted to his private page, Eason wore a shirt that read, “Super straight,” along with the Chick-fil-A logo. Chick-Fil-A is a company that has been accused of expressing homophobic ideologies in the past.

The photo was obtained by Reddit users and posted in a column titled, “If you have to wear a shirt telling people how straight you are…”

Eason’s caption read: “…So this tree was explaining to me what it’s like to be a hermaphrodite. I said dang there’s a lot of people out there that would be sooo jealous. Merch line coming soon!!!”

“Teen Mom” fans were enraged by the picture and caption and took to Reddit to vent those frustrations.

Reddit Users Accused Eason of ‘Spreading Hate’

On Instagram, one Reddit user responded to the photo, writing: “Imagine having nothing beautiful, interesting, or insightful to post on IG so you just spread hate…”

Another added, “So his sh***y beliefs extend to humans but not to plants? Go figure.”

And a third wrote, “Chik-fil-A will probably start selling these. They are a pretty big homophobic company.”

In 2019, Vox reported that Chick-Fil-A would no longer be donating to anti-LGBTQ charities.

In a press release, the company wrote, “Starting in 2020, the Chick-fil-A Foundation is introducing a more focused giving approach to provide additional clarity and impact with the causes it supports. Staying true to its mission of nourishing the potential in every child, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.”

In an interview with VICE, a company spokesperson later stated that the organization wouldn’t necessarily stop donating to anti-LGBTQ charities.

“No organization will be excluded from future consideration–faith-based or non-faith-based,” Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos said in a statement to VICE.

Eason Was Fired from MTV in 2018 after Allegedly Posting a Series of Homophobic Tweets

In February 2018, People reported that Eason was fired from MTV after allegedly posting a series of tweets that were later obtained by Twitter users and posted to the social media platform.

@PerezHilton can you use your platform to call out @mtv for allowing this man on one of their shows?! Please!! His name is David Eason and is featured on teen mom 2 pic.twitter.com/P4aSJBpuEl — carrie c. sloan (@WomackCarrie) February 19, 2018

In one tweet, a Twitter user alleged that Eason wrote, “Why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot thats supposed to be normal.”

In a different set of Tweets, a user asked if Eason was going to teach his children to “hate gay and transgender people.” Eason allegedly responded by writing, “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way. If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

In a statement to People, MTV said, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Evans later came to her husband’s defense. In a statement to TMZ, she said, “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”