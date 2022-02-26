PHOTOS: David Eason Shares ‘Disgusting’ Picture of Daughter

David Eason, the husband of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, shared a series of photos that showed his daughter, Ensley, where she was holding up a dead animal and eating it.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to share a squirrel dinner with! She loved every minute of the process and that’s what matters to me!” Eason wrote on Instagram.

The first picture was of Ensley smiling while she held a dead squirrel by the tail, a gun was rested against a tree. The second photo shows Eason and Ensley smiling; this time Eason held the dead squirrel by its tail. The last photo was of the squirrel, skinned and cooked. Ensley had rice and beans on her plate with the squirrel carcass in front of her.

Since it was originally posted, Eason’s post — shared to his Black River Metal and Wood page — amassed 1,800 like and nearly 300 comments.

Eason forges daggers, producing custom Metal and woodwork.

One of his latest inventions was a toilet paper holder made from a railroad spike. “Wipe your a** in style and have a place to set your cell phone at the same time! Either way my Etsy store is up,” he wrote in August 2021.

The holder/shelf retails for $100 on Eason’s website.

The Photo Resurfaced Online Thanks to Reddit

The photo was originally taken in October 2019 — when Ensley was 2 years old — but was shared again to the “Teen Mom” Reddit page on February 25.

“Omg I would shit my pants if I saw my 3 year old child holding a dead squirrel like that. My kids think squirrels are cute and would never hurt one,” read one top comment. “I get people hunting for food but this seems like it’s just for fun. I find it very disturbing.”

Some people in the forum were defending Eason — saying it wasn’t uncommon to hunt squirrels — but others didn’t care.

“i’m from the midwest and this is absolutely disgusting. not a sheltered suburban brat, i’m from chicago. sorry we don’t hunt animals and we don’t eat the equivalent of RATS🤮,” one person wrote.

There were some people online who were worried about Ensley, and ehtery or not she enjoyed the experience.

“TBH that kid looks uncomfortable. I think maybe she didn’t love every minute of the process,” they said.

Evans Is Feuding With Amber Portwood





Play



Video Video related to photos: david eason shares ‘disgusting’ picture of daughter 2022-02-25T21:22:07-05:00

She might not be on “Teen Mom” anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s taken a step back from the drama. Evans has been fighting with Amber Portwood after Portwood said she didn’t want to see Evans on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Although Evans was initially invited to appear on the series, MTV moved forward without her after she insisted her husband tag along.

The battle kicked off when Evans created a TikTok video about “Family Reunion” that said, “You know what’s crazy? They still wanna talk about me too.”

Portwood didn’t want to hear Evans’ diss. “Like, it’s been years, and I just want to say: cut the crap out, ya know. The little comments, though, the little jabs at me, about being scared and stuff. Jenelle, honey; what are you talking about, sweetie? Grow up,” she said, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Evans wasn’t going to let Portwood have the last word. “Hey Amber I’m really not in the mood to even address your stupid bulls*** but here we go. When it comes to you I don’t find it quite fair that I was let go from MTV for no reason,” she said on her Instagram story. “Yet you had a machete, a whole incident, still have trouble seeing your kid, but then you want to sit here and say how bad I am.”

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Feuds With ‘Teen Mom’ Star