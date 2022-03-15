David Eason Slammed for ‘Racist’ Post About Leah Messer

“Teen Mom 2” alum David Eason faced racism accusations after he posted a Facebook message about his former co-star, Leah Messer, and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Eason reposted a link that was originally shared on Facebook by his wife, Jenelle Evans. “Teen Mom Leah finds LOVE AGAIN!!! ❤️ 🥰,” reads Evans’ post.

Eason then added a Facebook caption of his own, writing: “Ray Charles and Michael Jackson would be proud they had a baby that looks just like both of them! 🤣🤣🤣.”

The comments under Eason’s post exploded, gaining hundreds of comments within two hours of being shared.

Eason continued to slam Mobley. When a fan wrote, “I’m not surprised by this………..” Eason answered, “He either he stole his look from a person who can’t even see himself in the mirror 🤣.”

Fans on Reddit Accused Eason of Racism

An original poster on Reddit took a screenshot of the Facebook post and shared it to the “Teen Mom” sub.

“I *think* he’s making a dig on the jacket (Michael Jackson) and sunglasses (Ray Charles) but it sure came off as racist. And jealous,” one person wrote.

“To me it sounds like he thinks any black man in sunglasses looks like Ray Charles 🙄 which is racist. He is a racist,” another said.

A number of people on Reddit referred to Eason as a “piece of s***” for what he wrote.

“David is obviously jealous cause he sees everyone around him successful and he’s a loser piece of s***,” they wrote.

“F****** disgusting. I really have nothing more to say other than he’s f****** disgusting,” said a social media user.”

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he made racist and homophobic comments online. Evans was released from her contract the following year after Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, named Nugget.

MTV was originally in talks with Evans to join “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but the network withdrew their invitation after she insisted Eason join the retreat.

The couple has one child together, a 5-year-old daughter, Ensley. They also both have two children from previous relationships. Evans to the mother to 12-year-old Jace — from her relationship with high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis — and 7-year-old Kaiser, who is from her engagement with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

Eason is the father of 13-year-old Maryssa and 8-year-old Kaden.

Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley live with Eason and Ensley on their property, called “The Land.” Kaden is estranged from Eason and lives with his mother, Olivia Leedham. Jace lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Evans Cried Over Being Left Out of the Reunion

Evans wanted to be a part of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” and sobbed about missing out on the event in a reaction video she uploaded to YouTube.

“They are literally showing all the ‘Teen Mom 2’ girls, including my picture, but you won’t let me have a voice,” she said. “Thanks for using my picture on the f****** table as decoration, like I’m your prize f****** winner which you don’t want to use me. It hurts that I’ve felt like I’ve always been excluded.”

“Y’all I’m done watching this, like this just makes me angry. Like don’t even ask me to be part of this because I don’t– no thank you,” she added.

Evans told The Sun in October 2021 that she would have gone to “TMFR” but MTV ghosted her when she said Eason would be coming too.

“I said I want to bring David and he can stay down the street in a hotel. I wanted to have someone there for support if s*** hit the fan,” she said. “They didn’t even tell me yes or no, they just ignored me.”