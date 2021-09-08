‘Teen Mom’s’ David Eason Threatens to Shoot Fan

David Eason threatened to shoot a fan in the comments section of his September 7 Instagram photo.

After posting a pic with his dog, a follower who goes by elizajean_ wrote, “He’s adorable. Hopefully he won’t snap at your kiddo like your last dog, he’ll be out back with a bullet.”

Eason replied to the comment: “You’re d*** f****** right, just like anything or anyone else that tries to attack my children. Including YOU.”

The exchange, captured by teenmomshaderoom, can be seen below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eason Admitted to Shooting & Killing the Family Dog

In 2019, Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget, after claiming the dog had bitten their daughter. The incident, as highlighted by Cosmpolitan, resulted in Eason and Jenelle Evans temporarily losing custody of their children.

In September 2019, after weeks of speculation that Evans had faked the story for publicity, Eason told People, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He added, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again… If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Eason concluded, “I mean, I loved that dog. I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

Evans: ‘David Has Grown up in the Country Lifestyle’





Play



Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Confirms He Killed Her Dog: 'I Loved That Dog' | PeopleTV "It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger," David Eason exclusively told PEOPLE. Subscribe to PeopleTV ►► bit.ly/SubscribePeopleTV People NOW brings you daily news updates, interviews and more from the world of celebrities. Join Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke for an exclusive look at some of the juiciest celebrity… 2019-09-10T21:59:50Z

During the couple’s interview with People, Evans attributed her husband’s actions to his “country lifestyle.”

“David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people are scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective,” Evans said.

She concluded, “His father taught him, ‘Don’t let any animal hurt you’ … and he just thought what he was doing was best.”

Eason’s actions led to Evans being fired from “Teen Mom 2”.

In May 2019, TMZ reported that in the wake of the incident, the “Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints and referred them to Animal Control after review, and also informed the Columbus County Sheriff.”

An update by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they “initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.”

This isn’t the only time Eason has made headlines for his aggressive behavior.

In April, Eason threatened to hit his 4-year-old daughter. The interaction was captured during a live video, which then circulated on a number of “Teen Mom” fan accounts, as seen below.

In the video, Ensley tells her father, “Remember you killed the baby chicks? Don’t do it again. Then I’ll be so mad.”

When Eason asks what she’s talking about, Ensley says, “If you kill them again I’ll be so mad!”

Eason concludes the video by stating, “No I did not! I will smack you in the mouth!”