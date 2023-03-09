VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Grandmas Debra Danielsen & Barbara Evans Go on Vacation Together

“Teen Mom” grandmas Debra Danielsen and Barbara Evans are giving fans an inside glimpse at their girls’ trip.

On Sunday, March 5, Debra shared an iMovie video that featured photos from her vacation with Barbara on Instagram.

“Deb & Barb go on #vacation and run into #friends to #celebrate with,” she captioned the post.

The video included a photo of Debra and Barbara with a few cast members from the “Teen Mom” spinoff “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.” Debra and Barbara made a cameo on season two of the spinoff, which premiered in October 2022.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, season two of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” was filmed in Los Angeles.

Fans were delighted by the March 5 video, which showed the former “Teen Mom” stars hanging out in their pajamas and becoming “best friends.”

Fans React to Debra & Barbara’s Vacation Video

After Debra posted the video, fans were eager to know if the dynamic duo planned to share more footage from their vacation.

“Can we see more of your vaca together lol [Babs] and Deb og 4 LYFE,” one fan wrote, to which Debra responded, “🔥🔥🔥. Soon.”

“When does this come out?? It looks fantastic 🤩,” another Instagram user commented.

“You two are great together you should both have your own spin off,” a third user wrote. Debra replied to the fan writing, “🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.”

Who Is Debra Danielson?

Fans were first introduced to Debra in 2009 as the mother of “16 and Pregnant” star Farrah Abraham.

Farrah’s episode of “16 and Pregnant” aired in June 2009 and followed the teenager as she navigated her pregnancy, her relationship with her boyfriend Derek Underwood, who died two months before the birth of their daughter Sophia, and her difficult relationship with her mother, Debra.

After “16 and Pregnant,” Farrah and Debra went on to star in “Teen Mom OG,” where fans continued to watch their complicated dynamic play out on screen.

According to TMZ, Debra was arrested on charges of “domestic assault” following a verbal argument with her daughter Farrah in January 2010.

Court officials told TMZ that Farrah “accused Debra of choking her and hitting her.”

When cops arrived at the scene, they arrested Debra after “observing multiple cuts on the right side of Farrah’s lips,” the outlet reported.

According to E! News, Farrah later dropped the charges against her mother.

Debra left the “Teen Mom” franchise in 2017 after her daughter chose her adult film career over the reality show, Us Weekly reported. She later returned to the franchise for season two of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In” in 2022.

Who Is Barbara Evans?

Barbara “Barb” Evans is the mother of former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans. Fans were first introduced to Barb on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010.

Barb has had primary custody of Jenelle’s eldest son Jace since his birth in August 2009 but recently, after a years-long court battle, she reportedly agreed to give custody of Jace back to her daughter, according to court reports obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Barbara left “Teen Mom” in 2019 after her daughter Jenelle was let go from the franchise following an incident with her husband David Eason. According to Us Weekly, David shot and killed Jenelle’s family dog.

