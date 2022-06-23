Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Debra Danielsen Is Auditioning for ‘The Voice’

Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, is reportedly taking her musical career to the next level. An inside source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Danielsen is currently auditioning for the NBC talent competition “The Voice.”

According to the source, Danielson performed a song by the musical artist Pink for her virtual audition.

“At this point in the audition process, it is really quick. They get just over a minute to sing, usually just one verse and a chorus,” the insider told The Ashley. “Debra still has a long way to go in the audition process before she would have the chance to sing for the show’s coaches.”

Danielsen has been entertaining “Teen Mom” fans with her musical skills for quite some time. The MTV star frequently shares videos of her rap songs on social media.

Danielsen’s daughter has also dipped her toes into the music world. In 2012, Abraham released her debut album “My Teenage Dream Ended,” featuring songs like “Liar Liar” and “Searching for Closure.”

Farrah Abraham on Protecting Her Daughter

Farrah Abraham’s life changed overnight when she found out she was pregnant at sixteen. The Iowa native’s journey from high school cheerleader to teen mom was captured on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009.

Since then, Abraham has raised her daughter, Sophia, as a single parent. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, passed away in a tragic car accident two months before his daughter’s birth in December 2008.

In a June 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Abraham opened up about raising her daughter solo.

The “Teen Mom” star told the outlet that she is all about proper sex education.

“When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests,” she said. “I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare. And I am not about shaming.”

Abraham’s 2021 interview is not the first time the “Liar Liar” singer has addressed the importance of sex ed.

In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, the MTV star expressed aspirations to speak about the topic at her daughter’s school.

“I’m all for talking about sex education,” she told the publication. “I’ve done that for national campaigns. I’ve public spoke to people [and] maybe one day I’ll be at Sophia’s high school, giving them the talk as they graduate.”

“I feel comfortable and others feel comfortable,” she continued. “And that’s why I get paid a lot of money to talk about no shaming for women.”

Which ‘Teen Mom’ Shows Are Returning for Another Season?

In a May 18 press release, the MTV News staff announced that “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” would not be returning for another season. Instead, the network would be combining the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” to create one mega-show called “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

The network also announced the return of three other “Teen Mom” shows.

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” will be returning for a fourth season. “Teen Mom: Girls Night In” and “Teen Mom: Family Vacation” were also renewed for another season.

