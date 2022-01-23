Farrah Abraham’s Mother Looks Completely Different in Throwback Photo

Farrah Abraham has been making headlines for her behavior lately, but now, her mother is the one being thrust into the spotlight.

On January 20, 2022, Reddit users posted a throwback photo of Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, next to a more recent picture. In the older photo, Danielsen dons feathered, Farrah Fawcett hair, and in the newer photo, she wears a pin-straight blonde ‘do.

Fans were quick to critique Danielsen’s physical transformation since her time on “Teen Mom.” One person wrote, “She looks so much better in the first photo before she had the work done.”

Someone else wrote, “I actually prefer her original face. She did look a little tired and… weathered but this second face is so off and unnatural.”

A third user added, “She went to her plastic surgeon and asked for the ‘grinch.'”

Danielsen, according to Cheat Sheet, once worked as a financial advisor. These days, however, she appears to be solely focused on her music career.

Danielsen Now Goes by Her Rapper Name ‘DebzOG’





These days, Danielsen is a rapper and goes by the artist name DebzOG. In November, she released a new song called “Going Off,” which can be seen above. The chorus of the song goes: “I’m going off tonight/I don’t need you on my side/I want you out of my way/Because you’re blocking my shine.”

To date, the video has about 2,200 views. One of the comments on the YouTube video reads, “Can someone please give this woman her medication?!”

Fans on Reddit were also quick to dismiss the song. According to The Sun, one person wrote on Reddit, “A complete aural assault.” Another added, “I lost brain cells listening to this.”

Danielsen’s Concern for Her Granddaughter

Over the January 16, 2022, weekend, Farrah Abraham was arrested for reportedly slapping a security guard at a Hollywood nightclub. According to TMZ, the incident took place at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, California, where Abraham “was so belligerent” that paramedics who arrived on the scene called police for backup.

According to E! News, police records showed that Abraham was “placed on a citizen’s arrest just after midnight, booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault by Los Angeles Police officers and released from their custody less than two hours later. She is due in court in May.”

In a statement to TMZ, Abraham said, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

When Danielsen spoke to The Sun on January 17, 2022, she revealed that she was worried for her granddaughter, Sophia Abraham, in light of the weekend’s events. “I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” she told The Sun.

“Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected,” Danielsen added, stating that her daughter always thinks she is “the victim.”