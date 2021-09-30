‘Teen Mom’ Star Needs ‘Serious Help’ With ‘Severe’ Problem

“Teen Mom 2” star Devoin Austin admitted to having a “severe” problem. The father-of-one — who shares 9-year-old daughter Nova with ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus — revealed he was struggling with gambling.

“I got a severe gambling problem and need serious help,” Austin posted on Instagram Stories on September 27, per Us The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Any recommendations? Please help me.”

“Don’t get me wrong,” he continued. “I’m not like sellin my s*** to gamble or that f***** up… but I’m noticing I spend vacations in the casino. And that really bothers me… I just can’t get right.”

Viewers Said They Hoped Austin Received Help

Fans on Reddit responded to Austin’s plea.

“Aw, I actually love that he’s putting that out there. That means he really wants to be held accountable & is taking it seriously. Good for him,” one person wrote. “I hope he gets the help he needs & moves forward successfully because those girls adore him.”

Some people suggested Austin seek treatment. “I’m surprised he’s posting this openly on the internet like this. He sounds like he could benefit from addiction treatment,” they said. “Hopefully he gets pointed in the right direction and gets the help he needs.”

Another person was happy to hear Austin was being honest with himself. “Good on him for admitting this!” they said. “I hope he gets the help and support he needs without it being a storyline dragged out shaming him.”

Since posting his plea for help on social media, Austin hasn’t addressed his gambling problem.

Austin Spends Time With Nova’s Half-Sister, Too

Despite sharing a child together, DeJesus wasn’t one of the people that offered public support to Austin. While DeJesus has praised Austin for being a father figure to her 4-year-old daughter Stella — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez — she has also accused him of not being financially responsible.

“I give credit where it’s due, and I’ve said my peace (: but just bc I acknowledge the credit doesn’t mean the things that aren’t being fulfilled just get ignored,” DeJesus said in August 2021 about Austin spending time with both of her daughters, per The Sun. “We are grown, and we make sacrafices for our children. I will always fight for my kids to have better.”

“There’s tons of potential out there and I think once all of those categories are met, I think It’ll open up so many more opportunities for others and myself,” she continued. “Let’s pray on it.”

Austin’s last two pictures on social media show him holding Nova and Stella. “My 2️⃣ favorite yungggg ladies in the whole wide world 🌎,” he captioned the image.

Austin has his own gripes when it comes to his ex. He accused the DeJesus family of duping him to leave the hospital when Nova was born so his name wouldn’t be on the birth certificate.

“Like, when Nova was first born, they said on national television that I went to play basketball,” he said on “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Austin accused MTV of being in on the scheme. “They drew animated me and I jumped out the window like a f****** lunatic, like a young Black guy that just wanna play basketball when his daughter was born,” he said. “That’s what happened to me.”

