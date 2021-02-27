Devoin Austin Says He Was Duped by Briana DeJesus’ Family

Teen Mom 2 star Devoin Austin claimed Briana DeJesus’ family tricked him after his daughter Nova was born. Devoin appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast to promote his new wing business and opened up about his ex Briana DeJesus and MTV.

Devoin has been vocal about his dislike for MTV, and he and Briana have been publicly feuding on social media for months. Kailyn and Briana also have a tense past, which started after Briana dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Devoin claimed he was at the hospital the day 9-year-old Nova was born, but MTV made it seem like he missed her birth so he could play basketball. He also accused Briana’s mom, Roxanne, of duping him into leaving the hospital room so his name wouldn’t be on the birth certificate.

“Like, when Nova was first born, they said on national television that I went to play basketball,” he said on the podcast, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Dude, I was downstairs in the hospital.”

“They drew animated me and I jumped out the window like a f***ing lunatic, like a young Black guy that just wanna play basketball when his daughter was born,” he continued. “That’s what happened to me.”

The entrepreneur then said Roxanne suggested Devoin “change clothes” because he had been at the hospital for so long. He said when went down to the cafeteria and when he came back up, they had already signed the birth certificate without him. When he asked if they came, Roxanne asked, “Why?” He said this meant, “They already signed it, my name’s not on it.”

As shown in the 16 and Pregnant episode, Devoin wound up getting upset and security was called, but MTV never showed it was because he was emotional about his name not being on Novas birth certificate.

Devoin Slammed ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who Shared Swipe Up Articles About Him

After Devoin and Kailyn got together for the podcast, cast members who share celebrity stories shared a gossip post about Devoin and Kailyn that reportedly made it seem like there was something between them. Devoin was offended by the stories and called on everyone who shared the article to remove it from their page.

“I got smoke with every cast member who shared that bulls*** ass swipe up. Yall have millions of followers and yall still gon post that nut a** s*** about my life knowing its fugazi,” he wrote, according to Teen Mom Tea.

Fuckin cornballs. Good thing I got 100 control over this s***,” he continued. “Ya mufukcas don’t even control ya own IG. Take that s*** down.”

Kailyn Approves of Devoins Wings

Devoin wanted to promote his new business on Kailyn’s podcast, and she gave his food her seal of approval. The mother-of-four gave the wings a “10/10” and said invited her followers to try them too.

“Overwhelmed with so much support for @devoinaustin’s episode,” she wrote on the Coffee Convos’ Instagram account. “I hope everyone loved hearing from him! Check out his wing business @wristofgoldd 🍗✨”

“Wings were 10/10. Go support his YouTube channel,” she added on Devoin’s page. “Order some wings, etc! Thank you for coming on our show! 🙏🏼💙”

