Teen Mom Star Accuses MTV of Being Fake in New Posts

MTV was called out by a Teen Mom 2 star after he claimed the network was faking texts between him and the mother of their child. Devoin Austin has been outspoken while the latest season of Teen Mom 2 airs, where he’s mostly been battling Briana DeJesus about money for their daughter, Nova.

In his December 22 post, Devoin accused MTV of fabricating messages between him and his ex. According to Devoin, he saves all his messages and he doesn’t have receipts for any of the texts they aired on the December 22 episode of the hit reality TV show.

I wanna know why I just watched myself have a conversation with Briana viva text message that I never had?” he wrote, as captured by fan page Teen Mom Talk. “Y’all literally making s*** up now? You got me majorly f***ed up. I have every conversation word for word me and Briana have had since October last year and that’s on my Jesus,” he wrote. “Ya really going too far now.”

Devoin Indirectly Claimed Briana Was In on the Apparent Sham

Devoin didn’t call Briana out specifically, but he did name his ex as being involved in the apparent fabrication. The Florida native, who recently started his own cooking channel, alleged that the text messages where Briana talked about there being an early school day was not sent to him.

“Why is Briana on national television telling me that ‘Today is early day BLAH BLAH BLAH’ at 3:04 p.m. in Florida. Anyone who went to school here knows early day you are out of school at 1:50 p.m. So… make it make sense? Who TF was she texting? Ion even write that way,” he wrote.

In a third post Devoin reminded his followers that he doesn’t remove any of his messages. “Also, one more thing. I’m a young man who doesn’t delete s***. So why can’t I type those words in my iMessage app and that text pop up? but I got messages from 2019 from Briana,” he wrote. “And that’s on both of my cellular devices.”

Briana Seemingly Hinted She Was Fired From One of Her Jobs

Briana has been accused of being harsh on Devoin, while letting ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez seemingly slide when it comes to taking care of his daughter, Stella. Devoin and Briana have been publicly feuding on social media, with the Teen Mom 2 star posing for a photo that she captioned, “fired attire.” Rumors soon started to swirl that Briana had been let go by MTV, though the star didn’t respond to Heavy’s request for comment about the possible dismissal.

On Twitter though, Briana talked about wanted to quit her jobs and just work from home.“I’m 2021 I wanna stop drinking Starbucks completely… become vegetarian…..more vegan if anything…..quit my job and become a stay at home mom (probably won’t ever happen) maybe get a work at home job…..go to the gym Monday-Friday!” she tweeted.

The post seemed to be more of a “dream,” with Briana telling a fan she wouldn’t actually give up on her careers. “That’s why I said ‘probably will never happen’ lol,” she said. “idk how to depend on anyone… nor would I ever want to lmaoooooo but let me dream ok.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

