‘Teen Mom’ Fans Praise MTV Star For Taking ‘Big Step’

MTV "Teen Mom" star Devoin Austin does not want to gamble anymore.

“Teen Mom” fans praised Devoin Austin after the Florida native took a “big step” in his recovery. Austin spent time in rehab to treat his gambling addiction, something he addressed for the first time in July 2022.

Austin shared a photo of a document he signed to Instagram stories on December 11, voluntarily excluding himself from gambling. He wrote, “First step.”

“I have a gambling problem,” part of the document says. “I understand that if I selected one (1) year or five years, there is no appeal process. I also understand that if I select “LIFETIME,” I must wait until five (5) years has expired before requesting to be removed from the program.”

Austin didn’t indicate which exclusion he selected.

