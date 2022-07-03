Devoin Austin Concerns Fans with Instagram Message

Devoin Austin, who shares a daughter with “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus, wrote that he was “screaming for help” after he lost money at the casino on his 30th birthday. The father-of-one said he was addicted to gambling and feared he wouldn’t be able to recover from the incident.

“I am a gambling addict and I finally lost more than I can cope with to the casino,” Austin wrote, per screenshots shared to Teen Mom Things. “I am screaming for help. I don’t know what to do.. I’m scared for myself. I just gotta admit that to y’all. Sorry I let you guys down.”

“It’s my 30th birthday tonight and I am the saddest [N-word] in Orlando,” he continued. “Ion think ima recover from this one.”

At the time this story was published, Austin’s Stories remained on his page. He didn’t add further information for context.

Hours before posting his plea for help, he wished a happy 5th birthday to Stella, the daughter DeJesus shares with her ex-boyfriend, Luis Hernandez.

Hernandez has been largely out of the picture since Stella’s birth.

Austin has stepped up as a father figure in Stella’s life, taking her on activities with his daughter, 10-year-old Nova.

Austin and Stella share the same birthday, July 2.

He posted a video of her beating Nova in a video game. “lol Happy birthday to my other from another!” he wrote. “Lmfaoooo Stella is OD.”

“Letting me find out she’s the better one,” he laughed in the video. “Tighten up, Nov.”

Fans Were Sad for Austin

Screenshots of Austin’s plea made it to Reddit, where fans wrote that they hoped the “Teen Mom” personality received the help he asked for.

“This is so sad. My mom is a gambling addict. I feel for Devoin and I feel for the girls. Hope he can get the help he needs,” one person wrote.

Some people were hopeful Austin would get better.

“He just reached the first step to recovery, admitting he has a problem and asking for help. I hope he gets through this, I’m rooting for him,” they said.

Others hoped MTV would step in to help Austin with his addiction.

“Devoin has had an axe to grind with the network and I truly hope that they are offering him the same grace that they have bestowed upon other cast members. Gambling addiction is very serious but I don’t think that the general public really understands it or how devistating it can be!” they penned.

Austin Has Asked for Help Before

Austin’s message on July 2 wasn’t the first time he wrote about needing help.

“I need help. Mentally. Spiritually,” he wrote in June.

The month before that, he called out MTV in a vague message.

“Count on MTV to do some unprofessional s***. Play with yo b****. Play with yo mama, but don’t play with me,” he said in the message, preserved by Teen Mom Chatter.

DeJesus is slated to premiere on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which doesn’t have a release date.

It was unclear if Austin was invited to participate.

He did appear in season one of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” where he and DeJesus attempted to resolve some of their parenting issues.