‘Teen Mom’ Dad Has Fans Concerned With Hospital Photo

“Teen Mom” star Devoin Austin has concerned his fans with a recent Instagram story. On February 3, 2022, Austin posted a video of himself watching “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” from a hospital bed, according to The Sun.

He did not inform his followers why he was in the hospital or comment about his condition in any way.

Austin is a cast member on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” and in the most recent episode, which aired on February 1, 2022, he and his ex, Briana DeJesus, revisited some dark moments in their past. The former couple shares 10-year-old daughter, Nova.

On February 3, 2022, Austin posted an Instagram photo from his car to his story, suggesting he is no longer in the hospital.

Austin Opens up About His Gambling Issues

In December 2021, Austin opened up to fans about how difficult his year was. According to The Sun, he posted a tweet that read, “By far. Worst year of my life.”

The post was captured on a Teen Mom Instagram account. One person commented on the post, “Hoping it gets better for him.” Another wrote, “Rooting for him. Always!”

The admission came a few months after Austin admitted to his followers that he had a “severe gambling problem.” In September 2021, the reality star wrote on his Instagram story, per The Sun, “I got a severe gambling problem and need serious help. Any recommendations?? please help me.”

On the next page, he wrote, “Please help me. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not like selling my s*** to gamble or that f***ed up. But I’m noticing I spend vacations in the casino and that really bothers me. I just can’t get right.”

Austin ‘Needs a Financial Advisor’

In August 2021, a month before he spoke about his gambling problems, Austin posted on his Instagram story that he had spent $700 on Yeezy shoes, per The Sun. He added to his story, “I need a financial advisor.”

As noted by the outlet, Austin posted this not long after DeJesus accused him of failing to pay his fair share of child support.

As featured on the show, per The Sun, DeJesus spoke about Austin after he successfully got a new job. She shared, “But now that you’re able to do it, you should do it because the last time you helped financially, as far as a bill, was a while ago- was a few months ago.”

When he told her he needed a “set” amount to pay her, she replied, “Every time we speak out our financial situation, you get offensive.” At one point while the cameras were rolling, DeJesus said, “Every time we talk about money, he gets so flustered about it.”

Austin appears to have found a more stable relationship with his latest girlfriend, Jazmine. On the January 25, 2022, episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” Austin revealed that he intends to propose to his girlfriend, Jazmine. When he admitted this to DeJesus, she replied, “I thought you were gonna tell me Jazmine’s pregnant.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm eastern and pacific time on MTV.