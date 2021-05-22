‘Teen Mom’ Star Accuses California Mayor of Sexual Assault

Windsor, California, Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned on May 21, 2021, after he was accused of sexual assault by former “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham, the San Francisco Chronicle exclusively reported. Farrah has become the ninth woman — according to the Press Democrat — to make a sexual misconduct allegation against Foppoli, with the mayor refusing to step down for months before the MTV personality came forward.

Farrah claimed Foppoli sexually assaulted her in Palm Beach, Florida, in March, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Foppoli denies the allegations against him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” Foppoli wrote in a statement released via his attorney, according to the SF Gate. “I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.”

“I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year,” Foppoli continued, referring to Farrah. “She made her allegations after she learning of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage.”

Farrah filed a report with authorities last month, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Farrah’s lawyer, Spencer Kuvin, said Farrah spoke with law enforcement six days before the Chronicle published its initial story about the allegations against Foppoli, according to the Press Democrat. Kuvin also said police have both digital and physical evidence to support Farrah’s claims against Foppoli.

Eight other women have accused Foppoli of various sex crimes that they say occurred from 2002 to 2019. They include accusations of forced oral sex and rape, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Before he officially resigned, Foppoli stepped back from his position in April. Windsor Vice Mayor Sam Salmon stepped in amid Foppoli’s absence, the SF Gate wrote.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation.

Farrah Has Not Directly Addressed the Allegations on Social Media

Farrah is known for being active on social media, but she hasn’t directly addressed her allegations against Foppoli.

In an Instagram post on May 19, Farrah addressed survivors of sexual abuse.

“I hope our children are better watched, taken care of as they are preyed upon and vulnerable to very sick people,” she wrote. “Survivors stay strong and legally press charges, start with therapy and learn more about what can help you stay out of jail and put those in jail who did this to you.”

In an update the following day, Farrah wrote she had “never felt better” and was feeling like a “goddess” during her “mental health trip.”

Farrah Said She Has Been ‘Drugged & Raped More Than Once’

Farrah previously discussed her history of trauma, opening up during a 2014 interview with In Touch Weekly, cited by Celebuzz. “Violence has been a big part of my life,” she told the magazine at the time. “It’s horrible what I’ve been through. It’s caused a lot of problems, but I’m happy that I have been able to live through it.”

“I allowed the wrong type of people into my life,” she continued. “I was drugged and raped more than once. It was a very dark time.”

The year before the interview, she made a sex tape with adult actor James Deen. In 2013, Farrah claimed they had casually dated and their sex tape was something that had leaked. Two years later, Farrah alleged she was raped by Deen, whose birth name is Bryan Sevilla.

Deen was accused of rape by at least nine women — including Farrah — though he told The Daily Beast in 2015 he was “completely baffled” by the allegations and denied the sexual assault accusations.

