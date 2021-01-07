Teen Mom Star To Appear on Jersey Shore

Is this the Teen Mom–Jersey Shore crossover viewers never knew they needed? Dr. Drew Pinsky, who regularly hosts the Teen Mom reunion specials is slated to appear on a new episode on Season 4 of Family Vacation.

As most fans know, the Jersey Shore girls have been at each other’s throats over the mean-spired speech at Angelina Pivarnicks wedding given by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese. Since they’re “family,” the men of Jersey Shore have been working hard behind the scenes to bring everyone together. In fact, they even brought in Dr. Drew to help work through their problems, DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“When you see Dr. Drew popping up on the preview, it means that we needed professional help,” Vinny told the outlet.

Pauly, 40, explained that all families fight, but it hasn’t been easy for their crew to get past what happened at Angelina’s November 2019 event. He “respects” both sides of the fight, but he doesn’t agree with the “extent” the ladies have taken their feud to.

Dr. Drew Might Not Have Been Able to Solve All Their Problems

The audio of the toast leaked and went viral, prompting a swift backlash from fans. Jenni, Deena and Snooki tried to defend themselves, but Angelina remained quiet and even fueled some of the flames.

When asked by In Touch Weekly if Dr. Drew was able to fix the Jersey Shore family’s problems, Vinny said “hell no.” It was hard enough to get Angelina, Deena and Jenni in the same room. Snooki didn’t join because she “retired” from Jersey Shore after the infamous wedding fiasco.

“It was a lot of work for the guys to put that together, and that’s in real life, television and everything,” Pauly told In Touch Weekly. “We couldn’t believe it actually happened.”

Jenni Blames Angelina For Snooki Quitting ‘Jersey Shore’

Even though Jenni and Deena agreed to continue Jersey Shore without Snooki, it hasn’t stopped them from holding a grudge against Angelina. During an interview on “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” Jenni blamed Angelina for Snooki quitting, saying people starting leaving false reviews on their businesses.

Jenni insinuated that Angelina delighted in fans lashing out at the three girls, but the mother-of-two said it “backfired” on the Staten Island native. “You took it to a level that just backfired. And then you got bitter because it did backfire. And you are the one that canceled your social media. When you got to see nine months of us getting dragged,” she said.

According to Jenni, some fans lightened up when they saw that the girls didn’t mean to make Angelina upset at her wedding. They maintained the speech was a joke and they never would have made it if they knew Angelina was going to get upset. At first, Angelina was laughing at the jokes but by the time they were finished, she left the room in tears.

To find out what happens next, don't miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

