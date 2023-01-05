Dr. Drew Pinsky Medically Removed From New Reality Show

Longtime “Teen Mom” reunion host and “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” namesake Dr. Drew Pinsky was announced as one of the cast members of Fox’s new reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”, in which celebrities undergo special forces military training in the deserts of Jordan. Just as soon as Pinsky’s time on the show began, it ended, however, when he was one of four contestants sent home in the series’s premiere, having to be “medically withdrawn”.

Viewers were warned at the beginning of the episode, “The following program contains a modified version of real special forces training. Do not attempt this at home.”

Four Contestants Were Sent Home in the Premiere Episode

Dr. Drew Pinsky was the second contestant to be eliminated from the “Special Forces” premiere.

First was TLC star Kate Gosselin, who failed to complete a dive into water from a helicopter. While Gosselin made the leap, she landed improperly, hurting her neck, and had to be removed from the game against her wishes to have x-rays taken.

Pinsky survived the dive, but hours later went to the medics complaining of a headache and nausea (caused by dehydration after 14 hours in the desert). The other contestants noticed that Pinsky was looking pale. While Pinsky was eventually removed from the competition as a result of his heat exhaustion, his removal was turned into a lesson to the other contestants to always keep their waters full and to remain hydrated.

After Pinsky, celebrity chef Tyler Florence voluntarily left the show on day two, citing a promise he made to his wife that he wouldn’t hurt himself. The final celebrity out of the premiere was R&B star Montell Jordan, who had a potentially broken thumb after a combat challenge on the second day of the competition.

Remaining in the competition are NFL star Danny Amendola, Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, NBA star Dwight Howard, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, Olympian Nastia Liukin, Soccer star Carli Lloyd, “7th Heaven” actress Beverley Mitchell, Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore, MLB star Mike Piazza, Trump White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci, and “Zoey 101” star (and younger sister of Britney Spears) Jamie Lynn Spears.

Dr. Drew Pinsky Says Jamie Lynn Spears Saved His Life

Dr. Drew Pinsky and some of his “Special Forces” castmates caught up and debriefed together after the series wrapped filming, and they described the bonds they formed with one another during filming. They discuss how Mel B was the “mom” of the group, and Pinsky shares that he is happy to have met everybody there.

Pinsky also opened up about his medical withdrawal in an Instagram video. He described how he developed dehydration and heat stroke, but tried to hide it from his castmates at first, fearing weakness and possible evacuation. He said that Jamie Lynn caught onto him not feeling well and walked him to the medical tent, which Spears thought was no big deal, saying, “anybody would have done the exact same thing”.

It was a big deal to Pinsky, however, who was able to recover from his heat stroke, and is now saying, “I swear I’m gonna get a t-shirt made that says ‘Jamie Lynn Spears Saved My Life'”.