Dr. Drew Pinsky Reveals Which Teen Mom Star Uses Him

“Teen Mom” reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky revealed which MTV stars call him for help. Pinsky has been a part of the “Teen Mom” universe since the show started airing in 2009. Pinsky has worked with the women for years and stays in contact with people who are still on the show and the ones who are off of the show. He told The Sun that he offers his services to everyone, but there are a few people who are proactive about getting help from Pinsky.

The celebrity psychologist follows Kailyn Lowry — who quit “Teen Mom” in April 2022 — on social media and will check in on her if he sees worrying activity.

“I watch her tweets, and when she gets depressed, I get alarmed and I’ll call her and I try to get her going in the right direction,” Pinsky told The Sun.

Pinsky appeared on Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast in July 2022, where they talked about rebooted “Celebrity Rehab” and treating the mental health of reality TV stars, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Catelynn Lowell is another “Teen Mom” star who stays in contact with Pinsky off-camera. “She contacts me all the time. When she got Covid, she called me – it’s a whole thing going on,” he told The Sun. “Over the years, she’s used me very effectively I think.”

Pinsky Helped Leah Messer Through a Difficult Time

During the earlier seasons of “Teen Mom 2,” Leah Messer was dealing with drug addiction. At the time, she was hiding it from fans and dealing with it privately. Pinsky was one of the people who helped her behind the scenes.

She was strung out, and I was helping her then, and she did an exceptional job of getting care and taking care of things and the dividends are right there in front of you,” Pinsky told The Sun.

Messer detailed some of her struggles in her 2020 memoir, “Hope, Grace & Faith.”

“I start to realize something is really wrong with me when one of the executive producers tells me that I couldn’t keep my eyes open on camera. The crazy thing is, I didn’t even know I was that out of it when they were filming,” she writes, per Us Weekly.

Pinsky told The Sun that he used to keep in contact with Jenelle Evans years ago and sometimes is in contact with Amber Portwood.

Pinsky Has a New Show

Pinsky has been doing interviews to promote his new series, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” where celebrities — like “Kate Plus 8” star Kate Gosselin — undergo military training in Jordan.

Gosselin was the first celebrity to go home after she got injured. The contestants were asked to jump out of the helicopter and dive into the water, but she landed wrong and hurt her neck. Even though Gosselin didn’t want to pull out of the series, she was told she needed to get X-rays.

Pinsky was the next celebrity to be eliminated. Although he completed the dive, he started to complain about having a headache and feeling nauseous.

Pinsky was extracted due to dehydration, which occurred after 14 hours in the desert.