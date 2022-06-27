Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend Sounds ‘Miserable’ During Podcast Interview

Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott, has been a hot topic ever since he entered the scene a few months ago. Lowry has slowly introduced him to her followers through clips on social media and Instagram, and now, she’s interviewed him on her podcast, “Barely Famous.”

In the words of The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “While Kail seemed excited to have Elijah on the podcast, Elijah gave the impression that he was absolutely miserable during the interview, taking a painfully long time to answer the sometimes-cringey questions.”

Discussing how they met during the interview, Scott explained, “I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house.”

Lowry’s co-host then asked if either of them cheated on their previous significant others, to which Scott said, “No.”

Towards the end of the interview, the subject of who pursued who came up. Scott paused and said, “Which answer do you want to give?”

To which Lowry laughed and admitted, “I pursued you.” And he said, “Yeah, you did.”

When they discussed “Stage 5 clingers,” after a drawn-out pause, Scott said he’s not aware of what the stages are.

Here’s what you need to know.

Lowry & Scott’s Relationship Timeline

On April 14, 2022, The Sun identified Elijah Scott as Lowry’s boyfriend, adding that Scott is in the Army and previously lived in Virginia and Hawaii. His three-bedroom home was purchased in December 2021 and is “just feet away” from Lowry’s home, which she just moved into in January.

The Sun reported that Scott’s previous marriage ended in a divorce that was finalized in April 2021.

In an April episode of Chris Lopez’s “P.T.S.D- Pressure Talk with Single Dads” podcast, the “Teen Mom” star said that Lowry and Scott are living together, and he heard that was the case through his young children.

“[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them. That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does].”

Lopez continued, “It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with.’” He continued, “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Kailyn Lowry Will No Longer Be Part of ‘Teen Mom’

It is unclear if Scott will be appearing on any more of the former reality star’s podcasts. Lowry did, however, make it clear she plans to lean into her podcasts now that she is leaving “Teen Mom.”

Speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky during a reunion episode in May, she stated, “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

When Dr. Pinsky pressed her, she added, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

In a separate interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Lowry touched on the subject of Scott, and admitted that she would have taken an offer for her own show.

“It’s refreshing to have someone who just fully supports what I want to do and where I want to be,” she said. “I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together.”

For now, though, Lowry is going to use her time to focus on being a good mother.

“I can’t keep most of my appointments and all of the end of the year school activities under control right now,” she said. “It’s honestly fun and I don’t know what I would do without the chaos.”