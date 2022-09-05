MTV ‘Scrambles’ to Find Replacements for ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” has been “plagued” with a series of problems.

First MTV sent home four “Teen Mom” stars for fighting and now filming might be shut down after the crew — camera, audio and sound technicians — went on strike, as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 5.

MTV is now “scrambling” to find crew members, The Ashley reported.

“They’re basically begging people to come up there,” an insider told The Ashley. “Between the fights, some COVID issues and now the crew strike, this filming has been plagued with issues. It’s kind of a disaster!”

“They are frantically looking for [crew members] who are willing to fly up to Oregon immediately so they can finish the filming and don’t have to shut down,” a second source told The Ashley.

The strike was also confirmed by The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

“LABOR DAY STRIKE: The Crew of ‘TeenMom” Family Reunion’ is on strike for recognition of their union in Oregon!” tweeted IATSE.

“IATSE members should be advised not to cross the picket line or provide services to the production company ‘Onsite Productions’ while the strike continues,” they wrote. “If you are contacted by this production for services please notify your business agent immediately.”

Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones Were Sent Home

Days before the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” crew went on strike, Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones — as well as their mothers, Roxanne DeJesus and Pastor Tea — were sent home for fighting.

Just with the strike, the news was first reported by The Ashey, who said DeJesus and Jones got into it after their moms exchanged some words.

Apparently, DeJesus verbally antagonized Jones, who then spat in her co-star’s face. Both DeJesus and Jones confirmed that she spit.

A social media feud then erupted, with DeJesus leaking Jones’ pregnancy and accusing her of child endangerment for fighting while she was expecting.

Both Girls Threatened To Press Charges

DeJesus threatened to press charges against Jones for spitting at her during their fight.

“I was going to keep this under wraps because that is apart of the NDA we all signed and also bc I am going to press charges,” DeJesus wrote. “I tried to spare u extra grief knowing that ur pregnant now but I am going to stand by what is right.”

Jones then said she was going to press charges on DeJesus, claiming her co-star threw a glass at her and her mother.

“I don’t do that police ass shit but I’ll see you in court if you wanna go there since you and your mother both threw glass at me and mine,” she wrote.

After their social media brawl died down, both Jones and DeJesus deleted the messages they posted on Instagram.

Jade Cline spoke out about the incident, writing that DeJesus was not “the problem.”

“Ashley and her mother are bullies and don’t know how to act. Their behavior was embarrassing. All of us here are DISGUSTED,” Cline said. “For Ashley to spit in someone’s face is NASTY. It speaks LEVELS on her character.

“Her and her mom are not victims, they are aggressors. Us as a whole did NOT want Ashley or where mother on set after what happened,” Cline continued. “What happened to Bri was wrong and every mother here feels for Bri and hates that this happened.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.