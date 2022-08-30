‘Teen Mom’ Fans Are Concerned About Mackenzie McKee’s Recent TikTok Post

“Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Mckee caught fans’ attention early this week after she shared a TikTok that some viewers thought was concerning.

Mackenzie Mckee’s Recent TikTok Sparks Concern

Mackenzie’s August 28 TikTok started with her brushing her hair in her bathroom while telling fans a story about her day.

“Listen, I talk a lot of s*** a lot,” she said. “I’m always like, ‘Who needs a man? Not me. I don’t need a man.’ But now, my lawn needs [to be] mowed, and I was ignoring it because I’m just waiting for someone to magically show up and mow my lawn.”

“I was ignoring it until I got a letter from the HOA that I’m about to be fined because my grass isn’t mowed,” she continued. “But what I do have is a lawnmower, so I’m about to use a lawnmower for the first time. I’m [going to] work it and I’m [going to] mow the grass…myself.”

The video then cut to footage of Mackenzie struggling to get the lawnmower up and running. “It’s not starting,” Mackenzie exclaimed in the video. The TikTok ended with Mackenzie successfully mowing the grass while the Eminem song “The Real Slim Shady” played in the background.

“I have no caption for this one 🤦🏼‍♀️ ,” Mackenzie captioned the post.

Fans React to Mackenzie’s Mowing Technique

While some fans found Mackenzie’s TikTok amusing, others expressed concern about her mowing technique in the comments.

“Closed-toe shoes and pants next time,” one TikTok user commented. “[It] can be painful if something slings out and hits you in the leg/foot😩 great job [though].”

“Not me yelling ‘girllll hold the handles down!!!'” a second user wrote.

“To tell you I cringed and yelled ‘hold down the bars!’ And CLOSED TOED SHOES next time! But 👏 for independence,” a third user added.

“You got this but wear safer shoes lol & maybe your oldest might like to learn so he can take over soon👍 a good chore to help you out,” a fourth user wrote.

“Please wear tennis shoes next time,” a fifth user chimed in.

Mackenzie McKee Opens Up About Split From Josh

In July 2022, Mackenzie announced that she was separating from her husband Josh after 12 years together.

According to People magazine, the MTV star opened up about the split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

According to People, Mackenzie shared two photos of her and Josh alongside a statement about their breakup.

“With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone,” she wrote in the caption of the post, People magazine reported.

“[Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” she continued. “I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done.”

The “Teen Mom” star reportedly ended the post with a few kind words about her former partner.

“I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy,” she wrote, People magazine reported.

