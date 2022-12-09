Fans Are ‘Worried’ About Maci Bookout After She Shared a Cryptic Quote on Instagram

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout caught fans’ attention on Wednesday, December 7, after she posted a cryptic quote on Instagram.

Maci Shares Cryptic Quote

The mother-of-three shared some wise words with fans on December 7. She posted a photo of a quote that read, “I’ve made some mistakes that I can’t change, but I’ve changed so I won’t make the same mistakes.”

While some fans loved the quote, others showed concern for the “Teen Mom” star in the comment section.

“Erm anyone want to tell me what this means? I mean, what it means to [Maci]. Im lost,” one fan wrote.

“Is she okay? I’m worried 😧,” another fan commented.

“I sure hope she is ok 😮,” a third user added.

We all mess up sometimes. Get in the wrong [mindset],” a fourth user wrote. “Right your wrongs and move on. Your mistakes don’t define you.”

Maci’s December 7 post is not the first time she has used her Instagram to share inspirational quotes.

On September 27 she shared a quote that read, “This woman that I’m becoming gives me chills. I’m obligated to move differently. I have work to do.”

Maci Opens Up About Healing After Shooting Incident

Over the years, fans have watched Maci overcome several hardships, from her tumultuous relationship with her ex Ryan Edwards to struggling with anxiety.

In 2020, Maci witnessed a shooting at a gas station in her hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 31-year-old spoke about the experience on “Teen Mom,” revealing that she suffered from PTSD after the incident.

In a September 2022 interview with Insider, Maci opened up about her healing journey after witnessing the shooting. The MTV star said she had to make her mental health a priority in order to move on.

“I am definitely strides ahead from where I was two years ago,” she said.

Maci also offered some advice to others struggling with PTSD.

“Have patience with yourself,” she told Insider. “Don’t rush or force anything. And don’t be afraid to sit with your feelings and create a safe space within yourself.”

Maci’s experience has allowed her to help others who are going through a similar situation. In the September 2022 premiere of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Maci’s co-star Cheyenne Floyd revealed that she and her husband Zach Davis were shot at while driving.

In an exclusive interview with E! News in September 2022, Maci shared how she has been helping Cheyenne after the incident.

“A lot of people, especially if they’ve never experienced something like that, they’re unsure how to be supportive because they’ve never gone through something like that,” she told the outlet. “I think it just created a whole different kind of layer of support and friendship.”

Maci said that while it is unfortunate that she and Cheyenne had to experience a traumatic event, she is glad they have each other.

“Unfortunately, we do relate from traumatic experiences and scary experiences,” she told the publication. “I’m glad that I’m there for her and she’s there for me.”

“Teen Mom:Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

