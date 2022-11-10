‘Teen Mom’ Fans Bothered by Small Detail in Chelsea Houska’s Holiday Decor

“Teen Mom 2″ star Chelsea Houska gave fans a look inside her South Dakota home as she prepares for the holiday season.

On November 8, the mother-of-four shared a video on Instagram of her decorating her mantel while “Jingle Bell Rock” played in the background. The Tuesday reel began with Chelsea pouring herself a glass of wine before diving into the decorating process.

First, the “Teen Mom” star placed a garland on half of the mantel. Then, she added a black bow. Lastly, she completed the decorating process with stockings hanging from the mantel and a sign that read, “Merry Christmas.”

She captioned the post, “Christmas decor is officially going up 🎄.”

While many fans loved the festive decor, others commented on the post stating that one detail bothered them.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Bothered By Chelsea’s Decorating Choices

Fans took issue with Chelsea’s placing of the garland. Many fans commented on the post, urging the “Teen Mom” star to cover the entire mantel with garland.

“My ocd wants the garland across the whole mantelpiece 🤣🤣,” one fan wrote.

“Please please do the garland fully across 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫🤣,” another fan commented.

“Idk why but the asymmetry of the garland is bothering me 😂 but I loveeee the decor,” a third user added.

While some fans were not impressed by Chelsea’s garland placing, other fans commented that they loved the asymmetrical look.

“I love that it’s not symmetrical,” one fan commented. “Loves so unique. Love it. ❤️.”

“Loving the asymmetry,” another fan wrote.

Chelsea Is Set to Star in a New HGTV Design Show

Chelsea’s mantel makeover is not the MTV star’s first design project. The 31-year-old has long had a passion for design and she is now channeling that passion into an HGTV show.

According to HGTV.com, Chelsea is slated to star in an upcoming design series titled “Farmhouse Fabulous” alongside her husband Cole DeBoer.

HGTV reported that the series will premiere in the spring of 2023 and will follow Chelsea and Cole as they launch their design business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

According to HGTV, each episode will focus on Chelsea and Cole working together to help South Dakota residents transform their properties from drab to fab.

According to the couple’s HGTV bio the new series will, “provide an insider look into their newest adventures — launching a full-time renovation and design business in South Dakota.”

Chelsea and Cole wrapped filming on the upcoming series back in June 2022. Chelsea shared a photo on Instagram of a film slate that had “That’s a Wrap” written with marker.

“That’s a wrap!” she wrote in the caption. “Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬 lookout @hgtv.”

With Cole’s construction skills and Chelsea’s eye for design, “Farmhouse Fabulous” is sure to be a success.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV or on Philo.

