Fans Call ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Sneak Peek ‘So Awkward’

A new “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” clip has fans saying, “awkward.” On Monday, November 21, the official “Teen Mom” Instagram page shared a sneak peek of tomorrow’s episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” which shows Leah Messer’s ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley having a candid conversation with Messer’s ex Corey Simms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans React to ‘Awkward’ Video of Jaylan Mobley

In the November 21 clip, Mobley told Simms, who shares two daughters with Leah, that he was planning to propose to Leah during a trip to Costa Rica.

“Things are getting pretty serious between us,” Mobley told Simms. “Last year in Costa Rica, we started dating, so this year, I’m [going to] surprise her with a trip back to Costa Rica, and I’m probably [going to] propose to her.”

“Congratulations. That’s awesome,” Simms replied.

The scene was filmed before Messer and Jaylan called off their engagement, which prompted some fans to call the video “awkward.”

“This sure didn’t age too well,” one fan wrote.

“Awkward AF 😂,” another fan commented.

“That was awkward 😐,” a third user added.

“So awkward,” a fourth user wrote.

Leah also thought the clip was uncomfortable. She commented on the November 21 video, “A-w-k-w-a-r-d 🙃.”

Jaylan Spoke to Leah’s Ex’s About Proposing

Fans have been awaiting Mobley’s conversation with Simms ever since Mobley shared in a September interview that he spoke to both of Leah’s ex-husbands about the proposal.

In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mobley revealed he called Leah’s ex-husbands Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert personally to deliver the engagement news.

“Me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it,” he told the publication. “And he was all good with that.”

“I’ve also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he’s always been like, ‘Hey man, I’m just glad you’re the one that’s in my daughter’s life, as becoming that stepdad,’” he shared. “So, for me, that’s just another thing, too, is that when I came into her life, I was like, I wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads, and that’s been amazing, too.

“They’ve been all for it,” he added. “They have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it’s just all been kind of a working thing.”

Leah shares twin daughters Aliannah “Ali” and Aleeah with Simms and daughter Adalynn with Calvert.

Unfortunately, Messer’s exes giving their blessing was not enough to save the relationship. Messer and Mobley called it quits two months after the proposal. Messer shared the news with fans in a since-deleted Instagram post in October 2022.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she wrote in the caption, Heavy previously reported.

She continued, “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

