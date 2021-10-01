Fans Call Out Jenelle Evans for Being Drunk in David Eason TikTok

“Teen Mom” fans are slamming Jenelle Evans for being drunk in a recent TikTok video posted by her husband, David Eason.

Eason’s caption for the video reads: “This butt took 8 hours to cook, and I don’t know wtf @jenellelevans is talking about.”

The video, which shows Eason cooking, briefly flashes to Evans at one point, who says, “Garbage. This is garbage,” before mumbling a statement that is difficult to make out.

One person on Reddit commented on the video, “The real question is why the hell did David think this was okay to post? It’s like they’re asking to be roasted at this point.”

Another wrote, “Woooow. She really is f***ing tanked here.”

And a third commented, “… you don’t get f***ing up like this around your children. There’s no excuse for it. Selfish.”

As of Friday morning, the video had over 30k views.

Evans Claims She’s the “Realest B****”

In a recent TikTok video, a fan wrote to Evans: “Girl put your shape wear on under that thing! Kim k never leaves without hers.”

Evans replied: “I understand where you’re coming from, but I’m like the realest b**** you’ll ever meet. If I did that, I’d be fake. And I’m not gonna be fake. I try to be as real as possible for you guys.”

Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion 💯💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/N0BKoQk6CR — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 13, 2021

Evans has gotten flak for her diet in recent weeks. On September 13, she wrote on Twitter, “Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

Evans even posted a TikTok in response to a fan who said she used to look so thin and asked what had happened.

She replied, “So what exactly did happen? Back in 2015, I started gaining weight an also I was being cheated on….”

She said she felt insecure and thought she “looked good”, she was not happy.

Evans finished, “No, I’m not pregnant. Just happy.”

On September 24, Evans uploaded a video to her YouTube channel that showed Eason driving the car when he got into a car accident. She filmed the ordeal from the passenger seat, and their four-year-old daughter, Ensely, was in the back seat.

“Yesterday was the most chaotic day for me ever,” Evans told her followers. “I didn’t continue to film yesterday, obviously, after what happened… it was just a little fender bender.”

She continued, “We have insurance. She has insurance. It was David’s fault. He did look behind him twice in the video, as you saw, so it’s not like he didn’t look at all, but he did and, yeah. That happened.”

In the video, Evans also shed some tears because she was not invited to the “Teen Mom” spinoff, while former co-star, Farrah Abraham, was invited.

In the Youtube comments section, fans supported Evans, telling her she is “better off not going” back to “Teen Mom.”

One fan commented, “They were probably just setting you all up for a bunch of drama. Count your blessings that you didn’t get to go. You have come a long way growing into the beautiful person you are now. Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle.”