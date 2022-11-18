‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over ‘Adorable’ TikTok of Cole DoBoer & Daughter Layne

Too cute! Chelsea Houska‘s husband Cole DeBoer caught fans’ attention last week after he shared an “adorable” video of his daughter Layne, 4, on TikTok.

On November 9, Cole took part in a viral TikTok trend in which parents ask their children to film them dancing. Here’s how it works.

The parents ask their child to record them dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” but instead of directing the camera lens toward themselves, the parents direct the lens toward the child, capturing their kid’s authentic reaction.

Cole decided to try the popular trend with his daughter Layne. The November 9 video began with Cole dancing to Taylor Swift while Layne, dressed in a red dress with white trim, recorded him. The video then cut to a close-up on Layne reacting to her father’s dance moves.

Cole captioned the post, “Wanted to join this trend. I love you Layne! ❤️”

Fans React to Cole’s ‘Adorable’ TikTok

Fans gushed over the father-daughter TikTok in the comment section.

“SHE IS THE CUTEST LITTLE GIRL 😭😭,” one fan wrote.

“So cute🥺,” another fan commented.

“The most adorable thing ever,” a third user added.

Many fans pointed out the resemblance between Layne and her older sister Aubree.

“That’s a whole mini Aubree right there 🥰 Chelsea really said copy and paste,” one TikTok user wrote.

“She looks so much like Aubree 🥺,” another user echoed.

How Did Chelsea & Cole Meet?

Chelsea and Cole have come a long way since their first meeting in 2014. The two have gotten married, welcomed three children, and are now set to star in a new design show coming to HGTV.

In celebration of the couple’s eight years together, here is a look back at Chelsea and Cole’s relationship

2014

According to Us Weekly, Chelsea first laid eyes on her future husband at a South Dakota gas station in 2014.

The single mother recalled their first meeting in a July 2015 interview with Us Weekly.

“He was across at the other pump,” she told the outlet. “I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea said she went home after the brief encounter and told her friends, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk.'”

Luckily, that is not where the story ends. According to Us Weekly, Cole reached out to Chelsea on social media a few days later and the two started chatting.

2015

In 2015, Us Weekly reported that the couple was preparing to move in together after a year of dating.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Chelsea spoke about Cole’s relationship with her daughter Aubree, telling the outlet, “He’s so good with her.”

In November 2015, Cole asked Chelsea to marry him. The “Teen Mom 2” star shared the news with fans on Instagram. She posted a photo of her rocking an engagement ring alongside the caption, “He’s stuck now! 😍💍.”

2016

According to Life & Style, Chelsea and Cole tied the knot in October 2016.

Chelsea shared a photo of the special day on Instagram alongside the caption, “Best.Day.Ever. 10.01.16.”

2017

Chelsea and Cole welcomed a son named Watson in January 2017. Chelsea shared the news with fans in a January 25 Instagram post.

“Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙,” she wrote in the caption.

2018

In August 2018, the couple welcomed another child together-a daughter named Layne. Chelsea shared a picture of the newborn wearing a white onesie on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne 🖤.”

2021

Chelsea and Cole welcomed their third child together-a daughter named Walker- in January 2021. The “16 and Pregnant” alum announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn.

“Walker June, 6lbs 1oz 🌻,” she wrote in the caption. “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night🤍.”

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: See How the Cast of ‘Teen Mom’ Has Changed Throughout the Years