Fans Mock Kailyn Lowry’s Digestive Habits

Kailyn Lowry made light of her own digestive habits in a recent comment to a fan, and Reddit users had a lot to say about it.

Discussing the topic of pooping, a fan joked, “I only go once a week anyway so.” Lowry simply replied to the comment, “Same.”

Reddit users took the statement very seriously. In a Reddit thread titled, “Generously letting us know her habits,” one person wrote, “This is a creative way to let us know she’s still full of s***.”

Another added, “I just don’t want to know. Any part of it; any detail; any background.”

And a third wrote, “So she definitely doesn’t have enough fiber in her diet… ironic being that her name is [kale].”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry’s Defamation Lawsuit Was Dismissed in April 2022

Lowry has had her hands full in recent weeks.

On April 18, 2022, Us Weekly reported that the “Teen Mom” star’s defamation lawsuit against “Teen Mom” costar, Briana DeJesus, was dismissed.

Lowry first filed a lawsuit against DeJesus in July 2021. According to documents obtained by E! News, Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation after the latter stated that Lowry “physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

In a statement to E! News, Lowry’s rep subsequently shared, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”

In a statement to Celebuzz after the case was dismissed, DeJesus simply said, “I won.”

Then, on an Instagram Story later, according to Us Weekly, DeJesus seemingly targeted Lowry by writing, “Alexa play ‘b**** better have my money’!”

On her own Instagram Story, according to the outlet, Lowry wrote, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true. I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

How Much Did Lowry Spend on Her Case?

On April 27, 2022, Lowry was a guest on The Viall Files podcast with former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall.

During the interview, she discussed her experiences in court, stating, “I just got out of a defamation lawsuit… I lost– well, it was dismissed. I didn’t lose. It was dismissed.”

She continued, “It was a waste of $200,000. But you live and you learn.”

When Viall asked if she regretted spending that sum of money on a trial that ended up being dismissed, Lowry replied, “I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself. I felt like I was taking a lot [from Briana], so I stood up for myself. So, ultimately, if nothing else, that’s what I got out of it.”