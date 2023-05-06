Fans ‘Obsessed’ With Chelsea Houska’s Look in New Post

“Can you pls just post your outfit every day?”

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska is not shy to share her family’s accomplishments on social media, however sharing a photo from her and husband Cole DeBoer’s 6-year-old son Watson’s Kindergarten graduation sparked a much different reaction than Houska could have expected.

“SWEETEST BOY IS ON TO 1ST GRADE 🥹❤️” Houska captioned her post, and while fans were excited to celebrate Watson in the comment section, most of the responses to Chelsea’s post ended up being about her outfit. The former MTV star and new HGTV host was pictured with her black hair in a low ponytail, a long sleeve black t-shirt tucked into a pair of patchwork jeans with cargo pockets and detailed stitching throughout, and white sneakers. Houska completed the look with hoop earrings and a necklace with a charm resembling the shape of a boot.

Fans Try to Find Chelsea Houska’s Pants Online

Fans took to Houska’s comment section to share their love of her look and inquire about where they can find similar pieces for their own wardrobes.

“I’m obsessed with those pants!!!!!!!! Where. Did. You. Get. Them.?????” one user commented, prompting over 15 replies, with messages including, “SAME I NEED” and “Came to the comments for this too!!”

One user responded to this thread with their theory, writing, “I believe the jeans are : Agolde Cooper Denim Cargo $194.00″, and while another fan had a separate theory, commenting, “there was one site but it had one size only I believe it was called : Meraki Boutique”, the Agolde theory was the most popular in the comment section.

One site, Celeb Style, compiled links to each piece of Houska’s look, claiming the black t-shirt is, in fact, an Abercrombie & Fitch bodysuit that the former MTV star has paired with Converse sneakers and a Wolf & Badger cowboy boot necklace.

While the bulk of Houska’s comment section were questions about her outfit, others still marked the occasion and celebrated her and DeBoer’s son’s big accomplishment.

“Oh my goodness proud mama & Papa 🤍,” one user wrote.

“He is so stinking cute 😍 yay Watson,” another fan added.

“Way to go Watson!! 👍🏽” a third user commented.

Chelsea Houska’s Former Co-Star Jenelle Evans Commented on Another Recent Post With Watson

Prior to his Kindergarten graduation, Houska shared a May 3 post from her account as well as her business account for Aubree Says, her home goods line named after her oldest daughter, captioning the photo of her and Watson cuddling under a blanket, “I will take these sweet Watson snuggles for as long as I can! Featuring the Aubree Says Aztec Print Throw… every home needs this blanket!”

After Heavy shared Houska’s post on Facebook, her former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans replied from her own account, writing, “Had to throw an ad in there 😂 🤦🏻‍♀️”. Although Evans claimed shortly after that Facebook deleted her post, one “Teen Mom” fan page on Instagram shared screenshots of the reaction.

